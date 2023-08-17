Mr. Stowe: Ryan Percy

When Courtney Percy first met her future husband Ryan, she undertook some due diligence and researched him before meeting him in person. The first thing she found was a Stowe Reporter article from October 2007 that detailed his journey traveling around the world before returning home to help his father, Paul Percy, carry on the family’s legacy of dairy farming in Stowe.
“A guy that traveled the world and then came back home to do what he loved to do!” Courtney said. “That pretty much sealed the deal for a first date.”
On that first date, Ryan gave Courtney a tour of the town. They drove up to Mt. Mansfield, and he showed her the rolling acres that make up the Percy farm. They lunched at The Bench and took a stroll on the recreation path.
“He knows every street, every field, every river, every property and is an encyclopedia of Stowe history and funny anecdotes that have happened in his hometown over the years. He enjoys connecting with old friends who grew up here and now raise their families here as well as the new residents who have more recently called Stowe home,” Courtney said. “He is always interested in new businesses and new ideas and initiatives happening in town and how those things will contribute to our community. I have never once doubted his love for Stowe and its beautiful landscape.”
In another Reporter story about the future of farming in Stowe, Ryan pledged his commitment to grazing his cows despite a national dairy market that disincentivizes anything but keeping cows shut up inside the barn, constantly producing. The cows grazing in the pasture, after all, is part of what makes Stowe, Stowe.
The town showed its love for Ryan’s cows when a historic barn fire in early 2022 killed over a hundred of them. Ryan braved the blaze to rescue seven calves that night, and Stowe residents grieved alongside him.
“You will never meet anyone kinder, more open and accepting and caring of the world — people, animals, environment — than him,” Courtney said.
— Aaron Calvin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.