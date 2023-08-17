Nepali Cuisine
There’s a great American tradition of gas station cuisine that focuses on food that’s comforting, affordable and easy to grab on the go, and there may not be anyone doing it better in Lamoille County than Raymond and Laxmi Dewan at Nepali Cuisine in the Riverbend Market, aka the Shell station at the corner of Bridge and Railroad streets in Morrisville.
Whether you’re looking for a quick but filling lunch or just trying to get through the dinner hour without breaking the bank, there’s something for everyone here. For nearly a decade now, The Dewans have been sharing their Himalayan cuisine with a simple menu featuring curry, vegetable fried noodles, momos and samosas. From the hippy who only shops at the co-op to the road worker looking for a hearty meal, Nepali Cuisine satisfies all appetites.
The Dewans never skimp on the portions, with a hearty heaping of noodles in every to-go box and no less than eight dumplings to an order of momos. While the dumplings are filled with beef, it’s easy to go vegetarian and vegan with the curry and noodles. Amid a sea of pizza and burgers, they’re also serving up something different, and variety is worth its weight in rural food scenes.
Ranch Camp
Every family in Stowe who must account for conflicting tastes and appetites knows where to go to lunch. Though obviously catering to the mountain biking crowd in its retail shop, Ranch Camp is also a one-stop shop for nourishment for herbivores and carnivores alike, but with many meatless options that keep vegetarians and vegans from feeling left out.
Your 5-year-old can get chicken tenders so wonderfully crispy that he won’t want to share, while your newly vegetarian teen can grab the focaccia sandwich. Mom’s craving a burger and fries, but Dad feels like pairing his local craft beer with something light, like a grain bowl brimming over with a medley of vegetables.
For those looking to dine out on a budget, there’s plenty to share, from nachos to the family taco box, essentially a take-out only build-your-own taco set that has likely saved dinner for countless families.
And along with Nepali Kitchen, the vegetarians and vegans out there voted Ranch Camp the best.
— Aaron Calvin
