Best restaurant — Stowe + Best restaurant — Lamoille County: Harrison’s Restaurant

After nearly 20 years, no restaurant or eatery has a more established presence in Stowe — or in Lamoille County — than Harrison’s Restaurant and Bar.
The popular stop on Main Street has this year earned two 4393 awards — best restaurant both in Stowe and countywide.
First opened in December 2003 by Kathy Kneale and her son, Andrew, the restaurant has thrived by serving an eclectic menu of pasta, seafood, steaks and creative salads, drawing visitors and tourists, as well as dedicated locals.
Added to the menu are expertly crafted cocktails, a diverse wine list and the coziest of atmospheres downstairs in Main Street’s Carlson Building, where it feels like you’re discovering a secret. Throughout, the bar remains a popular spot for locals, and in 2016 Andrew earned his own Best Bartender 4393 Award.
Kathy has more than 40 years of experience running restaurants, owning and operating two other restaurants in town with her late husband before opening Harrison’s.
Named after David Harrison Kneale, Kathy’s husband and Andrew’s father, Harrison’s is a place where, in their own words, “you could meet old friend and new, have a romantic date night out or just unwind with a nice glass of wine.”
The other two Kneale establishments were the Partridge Inn, a seafood restaurant “because David cooked a lot of seafood growing up on the Cape,” and Depot Street Malt Shop, a 1950s-themed diner and ice cream parlor,” wrote Alan Handwerger in a 2014 Stowe Reporter profile.
“The Kneales love people. Love meeting them, love getting to know them, love feeding them,” Handwerger said. “Small wonder that when you ask Andrew what his favorite food is, his immediate response is ‘comfort food.’ After all, his family has been feeding Stowe and making guests feel comfortable for over 40 years.”
— Corey McDonald
