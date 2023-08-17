Best pizza + Best restaurant to take the kids: Piecasso

Craving a slice? Look no further than Piecasso.
Piecasso has been mastering the art of artisanal pizza for over half a century, setting a standard that few can rival. It comes as no surprise that its culinary prowess has earned the Stowe pizzeria its sixth consecutive win in a row in the 4393 best-of contest in the greater Mansfield region.
Whether you’ve been conquering the trail, pounding nails or navigating a day at the desk, nothing quite compares to savoring a fresh slice complemented by a refreshing draft. All these years later, Piecasso still knows how to elevate the pizza experience to new heights.
Piecasso, while locally owned, is part of three generations of the same family, 30 pizza restaurants and the same Sicilian family recipes. It is a casual night out, a heartwarming family reunion or a memorable first or last date, all rolled into one. Its leisurely atmosphere is tailor-made for an unforgettable meal, without burning a hole in your pocket.
Even with its diverse menu — strombolis, calzones, salads, special entries and so much more — pizza remains king. There’s pepperoni, meatballs, sausage — both sweet and spicy — onions, sun-dried tomatoes, ham, anchovies and a couple of dozen other topping choices, but Piecasso is also famous for the racks of its own concoctions that hundreds of workers, tourists and trust funders pick from in the pizzeria’s takeout zone every day at lunch.
There’s a margherita pizza, natch, but also the popular Tree Hugger — fresh garlic, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce. Or the Positive Pie — a nod to the family’s Montpelier location — with fresh spinach, artichoke, roasted red peppers and Vermont Butter & Cheese chevre.
Our faves, though, are the Vienna — pesto, spinach, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried toms and a balsamic reduction — and when we’re feeling heart-healthy, the Carcass, which doubles the mozzarella and adds all the meats: pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and meatballs.
“Tutti a tavola a mangiare!”
— Lilly Keller
