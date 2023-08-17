Best music venue (indoor or outdoor): Music in the Meadow

The Music in the Meadow summer concert series at Trapp Family Lodge is the ultimate in BYO — bring your own beverage, dinner, camp chair, dance partner and light sweater for when the sun goes down or the clouds move in.
Music concerts, especially those set in as picturesque a locale, have a way of attracting tourists, and there are plenty of out-of-towners attending the grassy proceedings. But, for some reason, Music in the Meadow always turns into a who’s who of neighbors, and it’s nearly as fun to scan the crowd for familiar faces as it is to watch whoever is on stage.
The person ripping your ticket in half is the same one who walked the streets of Moscow during the July 4th parade blasting Sousa marches from a boom box. The person directing cars in the parking lot is the same one who asks all the questions on Town Meeting Day.
A big part of the people watching really boils down to two types of intrigue — what are they wearing for hats? And what did they bring to eat?
Some people go rustic fancy, with picturesque spreads of cheeses and fruits, crackers and expensive wines spread out on blankets or on small foldable tables.
But there’s also something delightfully anachronistic about seeing a group of Stoweites pour out splashes of boxed rose into some red Solo cups while tearing strips of flesh from a rotisserie chicken and breaking off hunks from a crusty grocery store baguette all the while nodding along appreciatively to a Dvorak symphony.
Because, yes, there’s also music at these Music in the Meadow proceedings. There are jazz bands and singer-songwriter groups and the annual appearance by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
The northwest-facing view of the stage from the lawn slopes gently downhill, providing clear lines of sight. There really isn’t a bad seat in the house, because you can just pick up your chair or your blanket and move to whatever open spot of grass is available, or just lay back on the grass and watch the sun drop below the western slopes of Mt. Mansfield and listen to the notes hang in the air along with the first stars of dusk.
— Tommy Gardner
