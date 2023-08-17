Best local farm product/producer: Mansfield Dairy

Depicting a cow on skis, The Mansfield Dairy logo embodies the quintessential Vermont essence.
It’s an iconic and instantly recognizable symbol. At least in the Stowe and greater Mt. Mansfield area.
In 1970, Winford and Allene Small bought the dairy from Carroll Pike and his farming family and since then it has become a pioneering force in farm-to-table produce. The dairy’s offerings, particularly its renowned chocolate milk, permeate almost every café, convenience store and restaurant in central Vermont.
Additionally, its various milk containers, ranging from pints to gallons, have become a staple for locals and tourists alike. With a history that spans over half a century, Mansfield Dairy has become a cherished part of Vermont’s cultural fabric. Its commitment to providing fresh and locally sourced products has earned the loyalty of countless customers.
All Mansfield Dairy products and merchandise can be purchased from the dairy itself, located directly off U.S. Route 100, on the right just south of Stowe village.
As the brand continues to serve only the best, its logo ensures the dairy will remain an emblem of the region’s agricultural heritage and adventurous spirit.
— Lilly Keller
