Best fitness venue/gym: The Swimming Hole

Even in a town with such a bountiful selection of year-round outdoor recreation activities, people still find it plenty useful to take their workouts inside, whether for the solitary rigidity of reps in the weight room or the camaraderie of a spin class.
Stowe has several popular gyms to choose from, but one of them this year left the rest in its wake.
The Swimming Hole, located on Weeks Hill Road adjacent to the Stowe Recreation Path, received nearly twice as many votes as second place in this year’s 4393 Awards.
Part of that is the fact that it has all those other gym staples — free weights, exercise machines, classes — but also houses a competition-sized pool and a fleet of swimming instructors headed up by a world-class marathon swimmer, Charlotte Brynn.
Access to such aquatic acumen has proven such a draw that people will drive from far and wide to take some laps. Noel Ford and his friend Betty LeRoy wrote in a 2009 letter to the editor in the Stowe Reporter that they drove three times a week from the Northeast Kingdom town of West Glover to the Swimming Hole — 50 miles one way “on some interesting and challenging back roads.”
For those who want to give competition a try, the kids who participate with Stowe Swimmers and the adults in the Stowe masters swimmers programs call the Swimming Hole home. Their training regularly pays off with top finishes in all distances and stroke disciplines at swim meets in Vermont and beyond.
The gym, funded and founded in 2001 by Burton Snowboards founders Jake and Donna Carpenter, operates as a nonprofit and offers financial aid for income-eligible people — qualified gym-goers can get up to half their membership taken care of.
— Tommy Gardner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.