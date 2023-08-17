Best cannabis retailer: Zenbarn Farms

With its commitment to spiritual wellness established prior to retail cannabis arriving in Vermont, it’s no wonder that Zenbarn Farms rose to the top of everyone’s list as the preferred place to buy pot.
Noah and Marlena Fishman, owners of Zenbarn, had already established a well-respected cannabidiol, or CBD, business prior to getting a cannabis retail license from the state, opening them up to selling hemp and cannabis products on two different fronts.
As one reviewer wrote on the cannabis community website Leafly, summing up a broad feeling that has made Zenbarn the cream of the cannabis crop in north central Vermont, “The people (smart and educated team), the mission (they donate profits to local social equity advocates), the prices (very affordable), and the quality of everything they carry is absolutely top-notch.”
Cannabis is dispensed at Zenbarn in a deli style, meaning a variety of strains are dished out from canisters along with pre-rolled joints and a variety of THC added-value products. Friendly budtenders make sure every customer makes the right match, whether they be a curious newcomer or veteran smoker.
— Aaron Calvin
