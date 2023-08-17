Best breakfast/brunch spot: Butler’s Pantry

If you’re looking for fuel before hitting the slopes or just hankering for some stellar pancakes, Butler’s Pantry has you covered.
Located at the intersection of Main and School streets, this spot has been serving leaf peepers, ski bums and locals since 2016. In that short time, the breakfast joint has garnered more than a dozen awards, including making it on the list of top 100 places to eat in the U.S. in 2019.
Chef and owner Zoe Biron likes to take the classic breakfast up a notch. Biscuits and gravy are a fan favorite, and if you’re more of a morning sweets person, the fresh acai bowl is sure to send your tastebuds straight to the tropics. And, oh la la, those biscuit French toast sticks.
Biron tops her eggs benedict with a perfect hollandaise, and it’s served on a freshly baked, grilled biscuit, a slice of tomato, and a choice of housemade sausage, bacon, ham, or spinach. (Hint: The sausage is perfection.)
Biron, who grew up in Stowe and graduated from Stowe High School in 2009, studied culinary and French cooking techniques at New England Culinary Institute.
“We try to keep things simple, yet special,” Biron told Stowe magazine this summer.
The cheddar jalapeno pancakes are one of the more popular items on the menu, and restaurant’s breakfast salad adds two poached eggs and a sauce of hot bacon and onion over a bed of baby spinach.
So, whether you’re from Stowe or just passing through, Butler’s Pantry always feels like coming home.
— Liberty Darr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.