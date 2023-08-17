Best bartender: Brian Krux

Brian Krux has been slinging drinks behind the bar at several local establishments in the area for nearly a decade, but to him, life behind the pine is much more like an art form than just a way to pay the bills.
He has spent the last two years with the crew at Plate on Main Street in Stowe and has elevated its status from a wine bar to a full-fledged cocktail bar — a craft that takes skill, passion and a deep knowledge of mixology.
More than just creating a quality cocktail, his character and goofy shticks are enough to make a bar stool feel like a front-row seat to your own personal entertainment for the night.
“He takes his job really seriously,” owner Aaron Martin said. “He really enjoys his craft and puts a lot of time and research into what he does, plus he’s got quite a large group of friends in the area.”
In addition to clever monikers, this summer’s cocktail menu has featured My Name is Jen Martin, a shoutout to owner Jen Martin that combines Barr Hill Tom Cat, Jamaican rum, honey and shaved nutmeg. Not your tumbler? How about a Main Street Margarita, a mix of Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, lime, maple and bitters — “otra, por favor” — or the Runner Please, a mix of mezcal, tequila, honey, lemon, grapefruit peel and a “regal shake.”
Regal shake, indeed.
— Liberty Darr
