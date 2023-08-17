Best annual event — Stowe: Stowe Jazz Festival

Music (and life) is all about style, according to the legendary jazz musician and composer Miles Davis. Or, as he put in blunter terms: Anybody can play. Playing the note is only 20 percent of the equation — “the attitude of the motherf---er who plays it is 80 percent.”
If there’s any event that brings the style to Stowe, it’s the Stowe Jazz Fest.
That style and originality this year earned it a 4393 Award honoring the best in the area.
Originally founded and organized in 2017, The Stowe Jazz Fest — the brainchild of musician George Petit — has brought both local and international cats to the scene in August each year — spreading out through venues throughout the town.
Petit, who in 2016 returned to his adopted hometown after several decades in New York, conceptualized the festival as a way to bring great music to the Greens.
According to Petit, “Jazz has to do with tradition, and tradition with innovation, innovation with courage and empathy, empathy with inclusion and without prejudice. Joy, sharing, discipline, freedom, mentorship, cooperation and love.”
And Petit brings it to town for free, thanks to a lot of support from friends, businesses and sponsors. (More at stowejazzfestival.org)
Now in its seventh year, the nonprofit festival has attracted artists and musicians from all over the world, including Israel, Argentina, Spain, Quebec and New York.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Aug. 25-27, and will feature groups like the The Ed Cherry Quartet, Manuel Valera & New Cuban Express, The Bruce Sklar Sextet, The Oz Noy Trio, among others.
— Corey McDonald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.