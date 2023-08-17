Best local musician or band
1. Seth Yacovone
2. George Petit
3. Deadbeats of Stowe
Nominees: Beg, Steal or Borrow, Eames Brothers Band, Jon Gailmor.
Best local performance arts group/theater
1. Lamoille County Players
2. Lamoille Valley Dance Academy
3. Vermont Vaudeville
Nominee: Stowe Dance Academy.
“Hey, let’s put on a show! Those immortal words,” according to its website, “were what started Lamoille County Players 70 years ago!”
Steve Hall, who lived to a ripe old age of 105, helped form the Lamoille County Players in 1952 after assembling local thespians to put on a Gilbert and Sullivan musical, “The Mikado,” to raise money for a new organ for the Congregational Church.
The following year, she borrowed $200 to fix up the then-abandoned Hyde Park Opera House. Soon afterward, she persuaded the town to lease the Opera House to the Players for $1 a year, a deal that still stands today.
This year, the Players are putting on “The Foreigner” and “Haunting of Hill House” and, as they say, after three pandemic years, “We’re so excited to utter those words again.” (See above!)
Best local artist
1. Craig Mooney
2. Jennifer Hubbard
3. Rett Sturman
Nominee: Natasha Bogar.
Craig Mooney likes “dramatic moments, heightened emotionality.” His work is representational, yet abstract, and widely collected. He’s in good company here — Hubbard, Sturman, Bogar — all accomplished painters in their own right.
Best local photographer
1. Jesse Schloff
2. Savannah Brown
3. Caitlin Kelly
Nominees: Gordon Miller, Heather Glenn, Jack Morris, Paul Rogers.
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, so we’ll keep it short. Photographer Jesse Schloff, a Vermont native who lives in Stowe with his family, has taken thousands upon thousands of pictures, starting nearly 20 years ago at this very company. This year, readers once again chose him as their favorite local shutterbug. Oh, and here are those thousand words: jesseschloffphotography.com.
Ms. Stowe (person who embodies community)
1. Heidi Scheuermann
2. Kathy Kneale
3. Kristin Mooney
Nominees: Abby Earle, Brenna Brochhausen, Caitlin Kelly, Janet Martinez, Jo Sabel Courtney, Kate Carpenter, Lex Turner, Rachel Moore.
We miss you, Heidi. Well, only in the pages of this newspaper cuz she’s still around everywhere else like she’s always been. Many folks miss Heidi in the Legislature, too, where she often injected a dose of old-fashioned Vermont conservatism — never MAGA-world — into a political arena where so many pols pile their plates too high like they’re at a Chinese restaurant buffet. Enjoy that free time!
Mr. Stowe (person who embodies community)
1. Ryan Percy
2. Andre Blais and Tony DeVito
3. Graham Mink
Nominees: Billy Adams, Charles Safford, Drew Clymer, John Nelson.
Ms. Lamoille (person who embodies community)
1. Cat Gallagher
2. Jennifer Hubbard
3. Amy Olsen
Nominees: Deb Papineau, Kim Kauffman, Kyle Nuse, Lucy Rogers, Tricia Follert.
Mr. Lamoille (person who embodies community)
1. Rusty DeWees
2. Dan Noyes
3. Tom Moog
Nominees: Bob Beeman, Caleb Magoon, Todd Thomas.
Back on top, Mr. Dewees, after an aberrational year in 2019. Who doesn’t know — and love — The Logger. Rusty (or Russ for those of us in the know) continues to entertain the masses with his unique brand of comedy, part social commentary and part Woodchuck schtick. Sometimes it is even a little bit dirty. (Sorry Marilyn, sorry Bill.) He’s also a kickass musician, awesome collaborator, friend to many and asset to any community he graces. And damn, he’s held up well, don’t you think?
Entrepreneur of the year
1. Joshua Wolfgang
2. Graham Mink and Sarah Henshaw
We’ve been trying to profile the Wolfgangs (Josh, Katrine and David) and their Stowe empire — Pinnacle Ski and Sports, Ski Essentials, and myriad other endeavors — for several years now in Stowe magazine. Maybe this is just the impetus to finally hear that yes. Congratulations Josh!
Volunteer of the year (local who gives back)
1. Emily Rosenbaum
2. Leigh Pelletier
3. Leslie Anderson
Nominees: Huntly Armbruster, Rebecca Chase, Sarah Henshaw.
Emily does it all. For us, her monthly Stowe Reporter/News and Citizen column, which hooks up people in need with services and valuable resources, also encourages us all to look beyond ourselves and our own little existences to make the larger world better. That’s just what Emily does. And, so very well.
Best annual event — Stowe
1. Stowe Jazz Festival
2. Fourth of July Fireworks/Parade
3. British Invasion
Nominees: Roots, Stowe Foliage Arts Festival, Stowe Winter Carnival, Vermont Renaissance Faire.
Best annual event — Lamoille County
1. Fourth of July Fireworks/Parade Morrisville
2. Oxbow Music Festival
3. LACiNg Up for Cancer
Best nonprofit/community organization — Stowe
1. Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe Land Trust
2. Stowe Trails Partnership
3. The Current
Nominees: Stowe Community Fund, Stowe Rotary.
Two deserving winners. Stowe Mountain Rescue, well, those folks just go above and beyond. They save our butts when we put them in very precarious places. Always with the utmost skill, grace, kindness, professionalism and humor. Stowe Land Trust should be replicated in every community in Vermont. The other contenders — trails and bikes, art, community and service … well, we’re pretty darn lucky, aren’t we?
Best nonprofit/community organization — Lamoille County
1. North Country Animal League
2. Jenna’s Promise
3. Clarina Howard Nichols Center
Nominees: Lamoille Area Cancer Network, Lamoille County Food Shelf, Lamoille Restorative Center.
See above. Keep community but switch up to read animals, rebuilding shattered lives — times two — F cancer, feeding people and giving a leg up. Wow.
