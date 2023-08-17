Best pizza
1. Piecasso
2. American Flatbread
3. Pizza on Main
Nominees: House of Pizza, Jimmz Pizza, The Bench.
If it’s pizza you want, it’s Piecasso. These Stowe pie tossers have won this coveted award six years running. Airy crust, inspired toppings, a fun vibe, great bar and beer taps, and that great lunch special — two big slices and a fountain drink for just a couple of bucks.
Best burger
1. Doc Ponds
2. Burger Barn
3. The Bench
Nominees: Idletyme Brewing Company, Lost Nation Brewing, Piecasso, The Backyard, The Whip.
Another repeat winner. Last time round, we noted that AndreaTheGreat of Queensbury, N.Y., said the smash burger, an egg-washed brioche-style bun — never too much bread — Vermont beef, yummy cheddar and secret sauce was the “burger that changed my life.” Her review went the way of much of the interwebs and we couldn’t find it, but Curtis K. of Old Greenwich, Conn., chimed in on Yelp with “Suffice to say it was the best burger I’ve ever had. And I didn’t just fall off the turnip truck. I’ve been eating burgers for years. Go home, other burgers!” OK, he didn’t use any capital letters, but that’s high praise indeed.
Best french fries
1. Doc Ponds
2. The Bench
3. The Matterhorn
Nominees: 10 Railroad Street, Idletyme Brewing Company, Ranch Camp.
What goes perfectly with that smash burger? French fries, natch, at Doc Ponds. The Bench and The Matterhorn were neck-in-neck for second and third. Rally your fans next year, peeps.
Best wings
1. Black Diamond Barbecue
2. The Matterhorn
3. Doc Ponds
Nominees: Moog’s Place, Piecasso, Sushi Yoshi, Village Tavern.
As the great disco diva Andrea True asked, “How do you like it? How do you like it?” Well at Black Diamond you can like it just about any way you want: dry rub, barbecue, Asian barbecue, buffalo, maple habanero, jalapeno agave — yum — dragon fire and blue cheese and ranch. Your chicken wings, that is, the best around according to our readers. Andrea was singing about something else entirely.
Best vegetarian or vegan food
1. Nepali Kitchen and Ranch Camp
2. Aladdin
3. Thai in the Mountain
We love ties!
Best new restaurant
1. American Flatbread
2. Marsala Salsa
3. Aladdin
Nominees: Grant’s Pub, Raja Restaurant.
Jan Chotalal, who recently brought her popular eatery Marsala Salsa back into action in Johnson — she had a longtime presence on Stowe Street in Waterbury — chomped at the heels of American Flatbread, the ultimate winner among our readers.
Best chef
1. Michael Kloeti – Michael’s on the Hill
2. Jamie Nelson – Harrison’s Restaurant
3. Aaron Martin – Plate
Nominees: Bill Hoag – Two Sons Bakehouse, Jerome Picca – Edson Hill, John Nelson – Piecasso, Susanna Keefer – Susanna’s Catering.
Michael, Michael, Michael. Kloeti is a perennial winner in this category in 4393 history — sometimes a runnerup. Born, raised and trained in Switzerland, Kloeti continues to delight diners and their tastebuds with his inspired creations, creatively mixing two cultures, as he says, “Vermont’s culinary bounty” with European comfort food. His pedigree is impeccable: New York City’s Lespinasse, Koele Lodge in Lanai, Hawaii, St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan and for the past two decades, Micheal’s. When locals want to treat themselves, they never need look further than the Hill right before Waterbury Center.
Best restaurant — Stowe
1. Harrison’s Restaurant
2. Edson Hill
3. Doc Ponds
Nominees: The Bistro at Ten Acres, Cork, Michael’s on the Hill, Piecasso, Plate, Ranch Camp, The Bench, The Matterhorn, The Whip, von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall.
Call Harrison’s on, say, Wednesday. “I’d like a table for two on Friday at 7 p.m.” “We could do 9:30, but our next 7 p.m. Friday opening is in 2030.” OK, we exaggerate, but please don’t let their immense popularity discourage you from trying.
Best restaurant — Lamoille County
1. Harrison’s Restaurant
2. 10 Railroad Street
3. Maxi’s
Nominees: Martell’s at the Red Fox, Piecasso, Plate, Cork, Edson Hill.
A two-fer!
Best restaurant to take the kids
1. Piecasso
2. Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta
3. Maxi’s
Nominees: Doc Ponds, Martell’s at the Red Fox, Ranch Camp.
Natch. It’s fun. It’s easy. Great staff and setting. Lots of choices for the kiddoes. Sorry, but we couldn’t resist reprinting our 4393 blurb from 2019, our last best-of foray before the COVID-19: “Always the hands-down favorite in this category, Piecasso is a place for all kinds of families — kids with parents, leaf peepers, snowboard bums, YRPPIES (young rural professionals), both Woodchucks and Woodcharles (thanks, Peter Miller), tourists, couples and singles, gay and straight. Guess what we’re saying is it’s just downright friendly. For everybody, save one: survey taker No. 2,456, a self-described ‘childless bastard.’”
Best breakfast/brunch spot
1. Butler’s Pantry
2. Woodland Baking and Coffee
3. Maxi’s
Nominees: 158 Main Black Cap Coffee & Bakery of Vermont, Skinny Pancake, Stowe Bee Bakery, The Charlmont, Two Sons Bakehouse.
Zoe is the real deal. A yum-tastic breakfast.
Best place to grab a quick bite/takeout
1. Edelweiss Mountain Deli
2. Stowe Sandwich Company
3. Café on Main
Nominees: Deb’s Place, Martell’s at the Red Fox, Piecasso, The Butchery.
Edelweiss celebrated 50 years slinging sandwiches in 2018 just in time to take on a new set of owners, its fifth in five decades. Edelweiss was built in 1968 by Swiss-born Adi Yoerg and run with his wife, Inge. It sold a few years later to Lew and Phyllis “Sporty” Bell, longtime Stowe residents. After that, John Nichols assumed control, and Alex Stein took the reins in the early 2000s before selling it to husband-and-wife team, Jeff Clarke and Kris Ryan-Clarke. That’s an amazing run — continued success under five different visions. Jeff and Kris embraced what their predecessors created and just continue to make it better. And they kept the meatloaf sandwich! Bravo. (We miss you Sporty.)
Best outdoor dining
1. Idletyme Brewing Company
2. von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall
3. Piecasso
Nominees: Edson Hill, Sushi Yoshi, The Bistro at Ten Acres.
There’s little idle time at Idletyme — that place is always hopping. The outdoor bar and dining room expanded during the pandemic — people even ate in their ski parkas for goodness sakes! — and the crew has kept up the pace. Great bartenders (remember to vote for them next year), comfort food, inspired cocktails and a very, very nice housemade beer selection.
Best brewery
1. The Alchemist Brewery
2. Lost Nation Brewing
3. Ten Bends Beer
Nominees: Rock Art Brewery, von Trapp Brewery.
Heady Topper. Focal Banger. Community commitment. Alchemist Foundation. Humor and humility. Jen and John Kimmich for the win. Again!
Best local spirits or cider maker
1. Stowe Cider
2. Green Mountain Distillers and Cold Hollow Cider Mill
3. Smugglers’ Notch Distillery
“Goodnight you princes of Maine, you kings of New England.” Stowe Cider rules this House.
Best cocktails
1. Doc Ponds
2. Zenbarn
3. Lower Bar
Nominees: Apres, Cork, Piecasso, Plate.
OK, we always get a beer at Doc Ponds, but next time… just you wait. Maybe the Mezcal Pineapple Margarita — Peleton mezcal, Sauza silver, pineapple, lime and sugar. (Don’t they make bikes?) No, definitely the Storonto, Knob Creek bourbon, Fernet Branca, sugar, angostura bitters and orange bitters. Shit, no, let’s go with the Painkillah/Partykillah — gold rum, pineapple, OJ, coconut, lime and nutmeg. I can’t decide. Call me an Uber, please. And take me to Hotel Vermont. We miss you Kate!
Best bartender
1. Brian Krux – Plate
2. Jessy Allen – Piecasso
3. Ian Budd – Cork and Jeremy Moselle – Ideltyme
Nominees: Annie Aitken – Lower Bar, Jen Loren – Harrison’s, Johnathan Weiss – Grant’s, Matt Miller – Zenbarn, Sam Sheldon – Doc Ponds.
Best server
1. Seth Burbank – Plate
2. Susanne Kempe – von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall
3. Rachel Clarkin – Cork
In Europe, wait service is a profession and waiters and waitresses are, if not revered, respected in a way that many Americans fail to grasp. Waiting. On. Tables. Is. Hard. Work. Chefs can often be hostile to front-of-the-house crews, owners aren’t always the easiest, and customers — well, don’t get us started. “Hey, customer, you ain’t always right!” But it is great to see folks around these parts actually know the names of the people taking such good care of them. Burbank won this in 2017, too, but then he was working at Harrison’s.
Best local caterer
1. Susanna’s Catering
2. Stowe Sandwich Company
3. Sweet & Savory
Nominee: Black Diamond Barbecue.
We’ve all been there. A catered party at a much-too-fabulous house in The Hollow. John Fusco’s Stowe movie premiere for “The Wind and the Reckoning.” Perusing thought-provoking contemporary art at The Current. Every event is made better with private chef Susanna Keefer’s delectable nibbles. “Captivated by each market stand, spice pile and street food cart she encounters,” as she herself says, Susanna’s globally inspired cuisine never fails. Never.
Best wine shop/selection
1. Cork
2. Dedalus
3. Fine Wine Cellars
Best place for coffee
1. Black Cap Coffee & Bakery of Vermont
2. Woodland Baking and Coffee
3. Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co.
Nominees: Deb’s Place, Stowe Bee Bakery, The Bagel, The Roastery.
Newcomer Woodland gave Black Cap a run for its cups this year, but Main Street fixture Black Cap beaned its way back to the brim. Main Street is accurate, too, as the coffee giant has poured itself into locations on Main Streets in both Waterbury (just off Main), Morrisville and Burlington. (Church Street is sort of a Main Street, right?) Funky Monkey latte, anyone?
Best date/night out
1. Edson Hill
2. Harrison’s Restaurant
3. The Bistro at Ten Acres
Nominees: Alfie’s Wild Ride, Cork, Hen of the Wood, Martell’s at the Red Fox.
True story. A little birdie wrote me just last week to say, “I had an amazing, delicious dinner at Edson Hill, where I noted that they have crappy magazines (&^$%f& and *&^#ng&@) in their classic sitting room, but no Stowe magazine.” I’ve been meaning to go — first up, finding a date! — and I’ve already picked out the menu: smoked octopus with pea puree, citrus creme fraiche (wish I’d thought of that), shaved fennel, pickled radish and a micro salad. Next, a wedge salad — classic with a few twists: house bacon, buttermilk dressing, blistered tomato, Bayley Hazen blue cheese and fried shallot. Entrees presented a challenge, but finally settled on the seared day boat scallops with sweet corn succotash, black garlic and citrus, followed by vanilla panna cotta with lime marmalade. I like to say, “mar-ma-lad.” Something tells us they won’t rush us either, especially on date night. Now, for that date! And we’ll deliver you some magazines, pronto.
