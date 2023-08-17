Best music venue (indoor or outdoor)
1. The Meadow at Trapp Family Lodge
2. Moog’s Joint
3. Zenbarn
Nominees: Martell’s at the Red Fox, Stowe Cider, The Alchemist Brewery.
Best wedding venue
1. Edson Hill
2. Trapp Family Lodge
3. The Barn at Boyden Farm
Nominees: Barn at Smugglers’ Notch, The Lodge at Spruce Peak, Zenbarn.
See above. If they do dinner like that, imagine your wedding!
Best spa
1. Topnotch
2. The Spa at Spruce Peak
3. Stowe Village Massage (Green Mountain Inn)
Nominees: Salon Salon, Stoweflake Mountain Resort.
As I’ve never set foot in a spa, I’ve invited in a guest to blurb. April W., a kind and positive internet reviewer — don’t you hate those negative Nancys (sorry, Nancy, but imagine how Karen feels) who write hostile, unpleasant reviews. As mom used to say, “If you don’t have anything nice to say …” and “Don’t trust online reviews.” Except for April, who says, simply, “Beautiful experience. It was both mine and my wife’s first time and it was the most relaxing time we’d ever spent at a resort.” Might be time to hit my first spa.
Best massage therapist
1. Kate Graves
2. Laura Mara
3. Donna Petit
Nominees: Cheryl Small, Jenna Kelly, Judith Foti, Katie Vezina, Mia Lanpher.
Kate Graves is a Stowe-area institution. Over the last 30 years, Kate’s hands and healing touch — through countless modalities — have helped countless folks sleep better, manage pain, relieve stress, improve general health and well-being, move around better. That list just goes on and on. Just relax, you’re in good hands. (Sorry, Kate, but as is clearly not tradition, we’re repeating the writeup from the last 4393s in 2019, which were repeated from the year prior.) We just couldn’t improve on it? Congrats, again.
Best salon
1. Salon Salon
2. Salon 4 Men
3. Artistic Roots Salon
Nominees: Essence Salon & Day Spa, Hair Republic, The Spa at Spruce Peak, Styles.
Stowe’s longest-lived salon, Salon Salon was started in the 1980s by Glenn Sautter, and his daughter, granddaughter and daughter-in-law carry forward his legacy. Beautifully, we might add.
Best cannabis retailer
1. Zenbarn Farms
2. Higher Elevation
3. Cambridge Cannabis Company
Nominee: Lamoille County Cannabis Dispensary.
Best jewelry store
1. Von Bargen’s Jewelry
2. Ferro Estate & Custom Jewelers
3. Moss Boutique
Nominee: Remarkable Things at Stowe Craft.
It’s always a choker in this category as these three top-drawer jewelry stores battle for the top carat. They’re all diamonds in our book, but Von Bargen’s once again wears the tiara.
Best clothing store
1. AJ’s Ski & Sports
2. BunyaBunya
3. In Company Clothing
Nominees: Archery Close, Green Envy, Johnson Farm & Garden, Miller’s Country Outfitters, The Boutique.
In a town with a proliferation of very fine women’s clothing stores, AJ’s draws a first. Hey, it’s a sporty town!
Best gift store/specialty shop
1. Stowe Mercantile
2. Moss Boutique
3. Country Stowe on Main
Nominees: Remarkable Things at Stowe Craft, Rogue Herbalist, Stowe Living.
Moss put up a good fight — Artist Jen Hubbard’s superbly curated gift store just moved into a much larger space in Morrisville village — but Stowe Mercantile, where shoppers can pick up Stowe-themed gear, Vermont-made housewares, penny (nickel?) candies, birdhouses, tchotchkes, T-shirts, jams, jellies and maple syrup ... you name it, Stowe Mercantile probably has it. Clearly that’s why it’s our readers’ favorite stop for gifts. It’s just so much darn fun to poke around.
Best florist
1. Uncle George’s Flowers
2. Peck’s Flower Shop
3. Bramble + Bloom
Best real estate agent or company
1. McKee Macdonald
2. Pete Kelly
3. Pall Spera
Nominees: Bobby Roberts, Beckwith Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, Hickey & Foster Real Estate, Maggie Macdonald, Pall Spera (company), Red Barn Realty, Shauna Larson.
So, it seems we’ve confused everyone, including ourselves. First off, the Stowe area has a proliferation of great agents to help you buy and sell. Phew! But we should have split this into two categories — as we’ve done before — but we didn’t want to overwhelm folks coming back with our first 4393 after the Big C. Hey, enough with your excuses, but last time when we asked if we’d forgotten a category one smartass wrote, “Yes, I’m sure you did. But given that this survey is over 100 questions long, that does seem a bit ridiculous, does it not?” To which we would say, “Have you seen the Daysies? Good god, man!”
Anyway, if we go by agency here’s your top three: Pall Spera Company Realtors, Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, Hickey & Foster Real Estate.
Best local farm product/producer
1. Mansfield Dairy
2. Foote Brook Farm and Sandiwood Farm
3. Long Winter Farm
Nominees: Knee Deep Farm, Naked Acre Farm, Sage Farm Goat Dairy.
A real Stowe institution.
Best builder
1. Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
2. Gyllenborg Construction
3. Gristmill Builders
Nominees: Gordon Dixon Construction, Inc., Patterson & Smith Construction, Sisler Builders, Steel Construction, Tim Meehan Builders.
The nail guns of Donnie Blake Travis Cutler and crew are all over Stowe and environs, from building super high-end homes to renovations, restorations and energy enhancements to existing residences, and from commercial buildings like Manufacturing Solutions Inc., to the rebuild of the historic Stone Hut on Mount Mansfield and a beach house at Elmore State Park. They’re also heavily involved in good works in the communities around these parts.
Best architect/architectural designer
1. Andrew Volansky
2. Cushman Design Group
3. Sam Scofield
Nominees: Brian Hamor, Ernie Ruskey, Harry Hunt.
This was a close one, with just a few votes separating our top two contenders. One of Volansky’s clients seemed to sum it up best: “Andrew’s attention to detail and open-minded approach to design, guided the project, along with his ability to problem solve and communicate effectively.” What more could you ask for when realizing your dream home?
Best interior designer
1. Brenna B Interiors
2. Cushman Design Group
3. Stowe Living
Nominees: Brenna Connor – Volansky Studios, Susan Bayer-Fishman.
Sophisticated. Fanciful. Thoughtful. Respect. Custom. Personal. Collaboration. Home. Brenna B’s designs are all that. And Brenna B — short for Brochhausen — is also a force of nature.
Best bike shop
1. Chuck’s Bikes
2. Ranch Camp
3. Pinnacle Ski and Sports
Nominees: AJ’s Ski & Sports, Bootlegger Bikes, Hitchhiker Bike Shop, Power Play Sports.
Turn off your cars and ride a bike. After Pinnacle flipped perennial winner Chuck’s Bikes over the handlebars in 2019, Hank Glowiak (the brain and brawns behind the Morrisville shop) pedals away with yet another win.
Best ski/snowboard shop
1. Pinnacle Ski and Sports
2. AJ’s Ski & Sports
3. MountainOps
Nominees: Darkside Snowboards, Power Play Sports.
Once again, fierce competition, but Pinnacle rode the lift right back to the top.
Best mountain ambassador (instructor, host, etc.)
1. Karen Wagner
2. Benny Wax
3. Andre Blais
Maybe more than anyone else, Karen Wagner keeps us safe on the Mountain. She’s Stowe Mountain Resort’s risk manager and Stowe ski patrol director, where she leads an eclectic and colorful group of patrollers. Wagner is humble too. She told us in 2017: “My predecessors were pioneers in the ski industry. I have huge boots to fill.”
