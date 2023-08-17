Best bike trail(s)
1. Cady Hill Forest
2. Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
3. Stowe Recreation Path
Nominees: Cady’s Falls, Perry Hill.
Natch. Though the new 93-mile rail trail gave Cady Hill a pedal for the medal.
Best cross-country skiing
1. Trapp Family Lodge
2. Craftsbury Outdoor Center
3. Edson Hill
Nominee: Wiessner Woods.
Um, is this a surprise?
Best place to hike or run
1. Stowe Pinnacle
2. Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
3. Sterling Pond Trail
Nominees: Cotton Brook, Wiessner Woods.
In a state where stunning views abound all around, our winner reaches a special pinnacle.
Best place to paddle
1. Green River Reservoir
2. Waterbury Reservoir
3. Lake Willoughby
Nominee: Lake Elmore.
The solitude of the Green River Reservoir glided past Waterbury Reservoir again. Hope they don’t ever drain it.
Best place to play golf
1. Stowe Country Club
2. Country Club of Vermont
3. Mountain View Country Club
Nominees: Copley Country Club, Ryder Brook Golf Club.
Once again Stowe Country Club drove in 30 percent of the vote, but the next four teed off quite nicely, pretty evenly splicing together the other 70.
Best disc golf course
1. Smugglers’ Notch
2. Trapp Family Lodge
3. Center Chains
Center Chains got tossed out of the top slot from the last 4393s, pushing Smugglers’ and Trapp Family Lodge up to par.
Best local race or sporting event
1. Stowe Derby
2. Ski Bum Races
3. Race to the Top of Vermont
Nominees: Craft Brew Races, Stowe 8-Miler & 5K.
If the Derby is really more popular than the bums, why does participation seem to be dipping every year. Come on people. Step it up in 2024. Make Erling Strom and Sepp Ruschp proud.
Best trainer/fitness instructor
1. Hector Ortiz
2. Tom Williams
3. Kyle Smith
Nominees: Chad Couto, Ernie Roick, Jeff Rutledge, Melissa Senesac.
Hector has his own private training barn in Stowe. I just looked down and couldn’t see my feet. Hopefully Hector’s got one more opening. He’s surely got a lot of fans.
Best fitness venue/gym
1. The Swimming Hole
2. PHIT Performance
3. The Forge
Nominees: Deep Roots Fitness, RIDE, Snap Fitness.
Best doctor/specialist/physical therapist
1. Kim Bruno
2. Summit Physical Therapy
3. Kathleen Doehla
Nominees: Angela Winchell, David Bisbee, Kat Dwyer, Katy Marvin, Kelly Lively.
Best. Doc. Ever. With a sense of humor.
Best alternative wellness provider
1. Charkalis Chiropractic Center
2. Li Ming Tseng – Stowe Acupuncture
3. Rogue Herbalist
Nominees: Earth Sea Acupuncture, Four Corners Acupuncture, Jenna Kelly, Little River Chiropractic.
Calling Dr. Charkalis. Emergency. Right away.
Best rainy day activity
1. Stowe Bowl
2. Stowe Cinema
3. The Swimming Hole
