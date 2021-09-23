Kaiden Fisher
Courtesy photo

Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher ran a safe race to finish 11th on Friday, Sept. 17, at the King of the Road championship night to make him an official RK Miles Street Stock champion. Fisher, who turns 14 later this month, is now the youngest champion in Thunder Road history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.