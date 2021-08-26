Two days of blue skies and mostly fair breezes welcomed Lake Champlain’s best sailors back to Town Farm Bay for this year’s Diamond Island Regatta and its new partner, the Split Rock Race.
Hosting the two-day event were the newly renamed Diamond Island Yacht Club (formerly the Royal Savage Yacht Club) and Point Bay Marina on Thompson’s Point in Charlotte. Twenty-six boats competed in Sat
urday’s regatta, and 14 took part in the Split Rock Race on Sunday morning, Aug. 15.
Boats came from up and down the lake to compete with sailors from Diamond Island in Charlotte, Lake Champlain Yacht Club in Shelburne, the Mallets Bay Boat Club in Colchester and the Valcour Sailing Club in Plattsburgh. Both races are part of the Lake Champlain Championship Series, a season-long competition that determines annual bragging rights in five classes — three spinnaker classes and two jib and main (JaM) classes.
Races are scored using the performance handicap racing fleet system, so boats with different speed potentials can compete against each other.
Polar Express, a Henderson 30 from Valcour sailed by Chris Duley, was the first to finish in the regatta, also winning spinnaker class A on corrected time, while Spirit, a Pearson Flyer-owned and sailed by Steve Koch of Diamond Island took both line honors and first place on corrected time for the JaM Class A.
The next day, Odinn, a J-111, also from the Valcour club and sailed by Kjell Dahlen, took line honors in the Split Rock Race but ended up in second place behind Jeff Hill’s Foxy Lady, who won spinnaker class A on corrected time.
Perhaps the biggest winner was the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, which benefits from the regatta. After last year’s event was pared back because of COVID-19 — no pre-race breakfast, no lobster fest, no T-shirt sales, or raffle — all those traditional features returned for 2021, with the club raising a record number of dollars for the museum.
Saturday’s Diamond Island Regatta was sailed on a 10-mile course, starting in Town Farm Bay between Ferrisburgh and Charlotte, sailing north to a turning mark off Charlotte’s Cedar Beach, heading south to Diamond Island, and then back north to Town Farm Bay for the finish. The race began in a lovely north wind and ended in a dying breeze for some of the later finishers.
After a day of racing on Saturday, racers, club members and guests were treated to the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s show on “Prohibition in Vermont,” which at the last minute was presented remotely — a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. Awards were given to the winners of each of the five classes, raffle prizes were drawn and about 100 people turned out for the lobster dinner, also under the open-sided tent.
On Sunday, the inaugural Split Rock was sailed in a stiff north wind, between 15 and 20 knots. The boats competed over a similar course to Saturday’s, but a bit longer, just under 13 miles. The wind and waves on the broad lake north of Split Rock made for a rollicking windward leg to a mark just south of Sloop Island off Charlotte, followed by a fast downwind leg to Diamond Island, and then another beat back to the finish in Town Farm Bay.
Both races were overseen by race director Wendy Friant from the committee boat, the Lord Nelson Tug Rosie, owned and captained by Will Patten. A multitude of volunteers from both the Shelburne and Diamond Island yacht clubs supported the events.
Here are the top finishers in each class on Saturday and Sunday:
Diamond Island Regatta, Aug. 14
Spinnaker A Class
1. Polar Express, Henderson 30, Chris Duley, VSC
2. Odinn, J-111, Kjell Dahlen, VSC
3. Foxy Lady, J-105, Jeff Hill, LCYC
Spinnaker B Class
1. Chicken Dinner, J-70, John Beal, DIYC
2. Enki, C&C 99, Cindy Turcotte, MBBC
3. Unity, C&C 99, Bob & Robin Turnau, LCYC
Spinnaker C Class
1. Lil’Bot, Santana 2023-R, Benedek Erdos, DIYC
2. Osprey, C&C 33 MkII Thomas Porter, DIYC-LCYC
3. Joyride, J-30, Lennart Lundblad, MBBC
Jib & Main A Class
1. Spirit, Pearson Flyer, Steve Koch, DIYC
2. Exit Strategy, O’Day 35, Jerry and Sharon Henrichon, DIYC
3. AJA, Ericson 33, Michael McGrath
Jib & Main B Class
1. Blew Sky, Catalina Capri 25, Chip Kaupp, DIYC
2. Bandolero, Nonsuch 26C, Pat Furr, DIYC
3. Mackinac, Pearson 32, Tim and Betsy Etchells, DIYC
Split Rock Race, Aug. 15
Spinnaker A Class
1. Foxy Lady, J-105, Jeff Hill, LCYC
2. Odinn, J-111, Kjell Dahlen, VSC
3. Muse, J-37c, Doug Friant, DIYC-LCYC
Spinnaker B Class
1. Enki, C&C 99, Cindy Turcotte, MBBC
2. Rum Butter, C&C 41 MkII, Ted Castle, DIYC
Spinnaker C Class
1. Osprey, C&C MkII Thomas Porter, DIYC-LCYC
2. Lil’Bot, Santana 2023-R, Benedek Erdos, DIYC
Jib & Main A Class
1. Schuss, J-30, Cameron Giezendanner, MBBC
2. Slingshot, J-30, Fritz Martin, DIYC
3. Pas de Deux, Pearson Flyer, John & Joni Huling
Jib & Main B Class
1. Dragonfly, J-24, John Beal, DIYC
2. Mackinac, Pearson 32, Tim and Betsy Etchells, DIYC
3. Bandolero, Nonsuch 26C, Patt Furr, DIYC
Full results can be found at diamondislandyc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.