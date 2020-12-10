The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Vermont has led to the postponement of the high school winter sports season, again.
The season, which was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, was first delayed the week before practices were set to start. Governor Phil Scott announced that the season would be delayed during his twice-weekly press conference on Friday.
“Our data does not support the return of school or recreational sports at this time,” Scott said during the news conference. “I will continue to evaluate this each week.”
Games are still scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, and local high schools hope that the teams can start practice before the holiday break.
