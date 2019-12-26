BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 59, Rutland 51: Noah Allen tallied 15 points and the Champlain Valley Union High School boys basketball team opened the season with a win on the road at Rutland at the annual North-South Classic.
Allen added 14 points and Devin Rogers chipped in with eight points for the Redhawks, who led by as many as 17 points.
Evan Pockette was the top scorer for the Raiders with 18 points.
Champlain Valley 74, Mount Anthony 38: The CVU boys basketball team wrapped up the North-South Classic and maintained their unbeaten record with a 74-38 victory over Mount Anthony on Saturday.
Jacob Boliba paced the Redhawks (3-0) with 15 points, while Devin Rogers added 14 points. Tyler Morehouse scored all 12 of his points in the first half and Ethan Harvey chipped in with 11 points.
CVU hit eight three-pointers in the first half en route to a 43-17 lead at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 66, Rutland 25: The Champlain Valley girls basketball team opened with a 19-1 run in the first quarter and did not look back en route to a 66-25 win over Rutland in the first game of the North-South Classic.
Catherine Gilwee had 13 points and four assists to pace the Redhawks (1-0), while Makkena Boyd added 11 points, five assists and three steals.
Champlain Valley 81, Mount Anthony 5: The Champlain Valley girls basketball team built up a 35-5 lead at halftime and did not allow a point in the second half as they beat Mount Anthony 81-5 on Saturday.
Makkena Boyd led the way for the Redhawks (2-0) with 17 points, seven steals and three assists. Julia Blanck added 13 points and Madison Reagan scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
BOYS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 4, Colchester 2: Champlain Valley doubled up Colchester to earn the season-opening win on Saturday.
James Bernicke tallied twice for the Redhawks, while Aiden Machanic added a goal and an assist. Austin Igler scored one and Aiden Achilles dished out two assists.
Rice 4, Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey fell to 2-2 with a loss to Rice in the championship game of the Beech Tournament on Thursday.
Devon Fay had the lone goal for the Redhawks (2-2), while Jason Douglas made 25 saves in goal.
Champlain Vally advanced to the tournament final with a 4-3 win over South Burlington on Wednesday. James Bernicke scored his second goal of the game with 1:10 remaining to lift CVU to the win.
Cam Saia and Angelos Carroll also scored for the Redhawks and Douglas made 34 saves in goal.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 7, U-32 3: An offensive outburst helped the Champlain Valley girls hockey to a 7-3 win over U-32 on Saturday to open the season with a victory.
Kiley McClure had two goals to pace CVU, while Kayleigh Bushweller had three assists. Anna West, Katherine Veronneau, Nicole Wright, Sabina Brochu and Tess Everett each had a goal for the Redhawks.
Grace Ferguson stopped 20 shots to earn the win in goal.
Harwood/Northfield 1, Champlain Valley 0: The Champlain Valley girls hockey team peppered Harwood/Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer but could not find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss on Saturday.
Thayer made 19 saves to preserve the shutout for the Harwood/Northfield team, while Reese Clayton scored the only goal of the game.
Grace Ferguson stopped 14 shots in goal for the CougarHawks (2-2).