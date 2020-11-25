Vermont high school athletes have earned themselves another season.
After a successful fall sports schedule — which saw students wear masks during practices and games, a switch to 7-vs-7 football and volleyball moved to the outdoors — the state of Vermont announced that the winter sports season would be allowed to go forward.
“It will be different this season,” said CVU athletic director Dan Shepardson. “The fall season certainly helped us cause we could prove that the students would do the right thing.”
Basketball, ice hockey, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, bowling, gymnastics and dance will all be allowed to compete this season, while cheerleading will compete but will not be allowed to perform vocal routines.
Indoor track and wrestling will have to sit out the year, after the risks associated with those two sports were considered too great.
But while the sports will be allowed to take the playing surfaces, there will be restrictions. Masks will be worn at all times during practices and game — including during active play, daily health screenings are required, no team gatherings will be allowed and there will no spectators at indoor sports events.
“The kids have followed the rules, we have shown that we can do it safely, so let’s keep going until it is proved otherwise,” Shepardson said.
With all these rules in place, high schools are set to start practices on Monday, Nov. 30, and winter sports will take center stage since the girls basketball semifinals were cancelled to cut the end of the season short last March — the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the athletes will practice next week, games will not allowed to start until Jan. 11, which gives the sports six more weeks to adjust to the new rules surrounding the season and get a handle on the current COVID-19 situation.
“The six weeks was predicated on making sure the schools were safe and there were no spikes before you are sending kids into other people’s buildings,” Shepardson said. “Let CVU take care of our students and staff before we send them to Essex and South Burlington.”
There is also concern about students traveling during the holiday and Shepardson encouraged everyone to follow the state’s guidelines so as not spread COVID-19 when school and sports resume.
With no spectators allowed to watch indoors sports this season, most schools are looking for ways to live broadcast games so that friends and family can watch from home. Shepardson will definitely be broadcasting basketball and hockey, while they are still figuring out options for the other sports.
With the season set to begin on Monday, Nov. 30, Shepardson and the other athletic directors across the state hope for the final green light this week from the state of Vermont.
They hope that the example the athletes, coaches and spectators set in the fall will help them get the chance to prove they can pull the winter season off safely.
