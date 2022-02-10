Girls’ hockey
Essex 6, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 2: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey could not hold off Essex in a loss on Monday.
Tess Everett and Hannah Schmid each had a goal for the CougarHawks, who fall to 8-6.
Riley Erdman added an assist and Grace Ferguson stopped 27 shots in net for CVU-MMU.
It was the second loss in a row for the CougarHawks, who fell to South Burlington in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Sofia Richland scored in overtime for the Wolves to lift South Burlington to the 3-2 win.
Everett scored twice for CVU-MMU and Erdman chipped in with an assist.
Boys’ hockey
BFA-St. Albans 3, Champlain Valley 1: Champlain Valley dropped its second game in a row, falling to BFA-St. Albans 3-1 on Saturday.
Alex Zuchowski had the lone goal for the Redhawks (4-9-1), with Angelos Carroll adding an assist on the play. Jason Douglas made 31 saves in losing effort for CVU.
Boys’ basketball
Rice 53, Champlain Valley 50: Champlain Valley could not hold off Rice in the fourth quarter as the Green Knights outscored them 14-10 to pull out the narrow win on Friday in boys’ basketball.
Kyle Eaton had 12 points for the Redhawks, who saw a potential game-tying three-point shot blocked as time expired. Sam Sweeney added 11 points for CVU.
With the loss, the Redhawks fall to 11-3.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 73, Burlington 27: Shelby Companion scored a game-high 16 points and Champlain Valley ran past Burlington the win Monday, Feb. 7.
Chloe Snipes and Samara Ashooh each added 12 points for the Redhawks, who move to 10-2.
Addi Hunter netted 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to earn the double-double for CVU.
Track and field
The Champlain Valley boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams competed in the Vermont state championships Saturday.
Gregory Seraus was the top performer for the Redhawks, coming in first place in the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter race. Kai Hillier came in second in the 3,000-meter race and fourth in the 1,500.
Drew Buley rounded out the top finishers for CVU, with a first-place placement in the high jump.
For the girls, Grace McNally was fifth in the 600-meter race and Amelia Novak came in fifth in the triple jump event.
