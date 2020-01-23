BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 80, Spaulding 35: The Champlain Valley boys basketball team opened the game on 16-0 run and ran over Spaulding in a win on Monday night, Jan. 20.
Noah Allen scored 15 points to lead CVU, who move to 10-1 this season. Jacob Boliba added 12 points for CVU, while all 13 Redhawks got on the scoresheet.
Dylan Hebert had eight points for Spaulding.
Champlain Valley also captured a win on Friday, beating Burr and Burton 64-35.
Tyler Morehouse had 17 points to lead the Redhawks, while Ethan Harvey added 16 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 2, Rutland 2: Champlain Valley and Rutland each scored in a back-and-forth third period but the two teams settled for a tie on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Aiden Achilles tallied twice for the Redhawks, who move 2-8-1.
Rutland’s Dillon Moore scored both goal for his team.
NORDIC SKIING
Two Champlain Valley Nordic teams found a way into the top five in the mixed relay race at the Ethan Allen Firing Range on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The first CVU team, made up of Gus Lunde, Emma Strack, Esther Cuneo and Gaven Schaaf, come in first place with a time of 40.52.
A second CVU team, made up of Nigl Wormser, Finnigan Mittelstadt, Isabelle Mittelstadt and Skylar Heininger, came in fourth place with a time of 43.01.
WRESTLING
The Champlain Valley wrestling team came in eighth place a the Michael J. Baker Classic at Essex High School on Saturday, Jan. 20.
Timberland (N.H.) came in the first place, with Essex right behind in second place. Mount Ararat (Maine) was third, Queensbury (N.Y.) came in fourth and Massabesic (Maine) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 51, Burr and Burton 25: The Champlain Valley girls basketball team remained undefeated after doubling up Burr and Burton on Friday, Jan. 17.
Julia Blanck and Maryn Askew each scored 12 points for the Redhawks, who are now 9-0. Catherine Gilwee chipped in with nine points for CVU, who lead 14-2 after the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime.
Grace Pinkus scored eight points for Burr and Burton (8-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 3, Champlain Valley 2: Three different scorers found the back of the net for Middlebury as they pulled out a win over Champlain Valley on Friday, Jan. 17.
Tess Everett tallied twice for Champlain Valley, who move to 5-6. Karina Bushweller and Flynn Hall each had an assist while Grace Ferguson made 25 saves for the Redhawks.
Avery Gale, Audrey Schooner and Taylor Moulton each had a goal for the Tigers and Abby Hodsden stopped 15 shots.