It’s double or nothing for Megan Nick. Two weeks ago, Nick captured her first-ever World Cup win. The Shelburne native then got another — winning Saturday in Raubichi, Belarus, in women’s aerials.

The win for Nick came on a full double full, the same move she landed in her first win. The move — two flips with three twists and a double flip in the second twist — earned her a 89.88 score.

With the victory, the U.S. women have taken first in the last three World Cup events. Nick has captured two and Winter Vinecki won last week’s event in Moscow. Nick finished 22nd.

The three-peat marks the first time U.S. women have won three consecutive World Cup titles in freestyle skiing.

Speaking of her win Jan. 17 in Yaroslavl, Russia, Nick said she knew she needed a big jump to get the best result of her career.

“I knew I needed to compete to my highest degree of difficulty,” Nick said. “I had been training this jump in Park City over the past month and it was my best option. It felt great to land it.”

Nick’s win in Yaroslavl was the first win for the U.S. program in three years, and it marked the first time Nick landed the full double full in competition; it also earned her a score of 89.88.

“It was great, especially after a tough start to the season,” Nick said. “I have been focusing on bringing what I worked on during the summer to my snow jumping and it is nice to see it pay off.”

With the 2022 Winter Olympics on the horizon, now is a key time for Nick. “For right now, I am just focused on continuing to improve on my consistency and quality.”

The win was an improvement over Nick’s results from last season, which saw her finish second in two World Cup events.

The Champlain Valley Union High School graduate has steadily climbed in ranking since joining the U.S. Ski team in 2017.

“The results of this World Cup tour do matter going into next year so I still need to have a strong rest of the season,” Nick said.

Nick and the rest of Team USA headed back to the United States for the 2021 Freestyle International FIS Ski World Cup at Deer Valley from Feb. 2-6.