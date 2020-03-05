This postseason will look very different for the Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball team.
This year, the team is undefeated and has the No. 2 seed entering the Division I girls basketball playoffs.
And, after ending the last three seasons in the Division I state final against St. Johnsbury, it is guaranteed that the Redhawks will not see the Hilltoppers in the final.
“The team feels good about going undefeated in the regular season,” said CVU coach Ute Otley. “Not every game was perfect, but by and large, the girls are playing pretty well right now.”
Champlain Valley will open the D-I postseason on Friday, March 6, in the quarterfinals, hosting the winner of No. 4 St. Johnsbury vs. No. 5 Rutland at 7 p.m. in Hinesburg.
CVU beat the Raiders in their only matchup of the season, the first game of the year, and also downed St. Johnsbury in their only game, 37-26.
“My goal is to have them loose and confident going into the playoffs,” Otley said. “Our emphasis down the stretch has been on getting the little things just right.”
After falling to the Hilltoppers for the last two years in the state finals, CVU enters this postseason with an undefeated record - 20-0 - and six seniors who have plenty of experience in playoff runs.
But before they can plot a return to the top, the Redhawks will have to wait, both for their opponent and a chance to return to the court.
“We have alums coming in to play against us and challenge us,” Otley said of the team’s pre-game plan. “That is breaking up the eight days pretty nicely and keeping us in ‘game mode.’ Having an assistant coach who is an alum (and an excellent organizer) is a real perk.”