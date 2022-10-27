Boys’ soccer
Division I quarterfinals: No. 2 Champlain Valley versus TBA, Oct. 29, 2 p.m.
Champlain Valley fell in the final minute of the last game of the regular season and settled for the No. 2 seed in the DI boys’ soccer playoffs.
The Redhawks lost to South Burlington, 2-1, on Oct. 22 after South Burlington scored the game winner with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Wolves took the top seed and CVU moved into the No. 2 spot.
The Redhawks will now await the winner of No. 7 St. Johnsbury and No. 10 Brattleboro in the quarterfinals. CVU faced St. Johnsbury twice in the regular season, winning both matchups. They did not play Brattleboro.
Girls’ soccer
DI quarterfinals: No. 1 Champlain Valley versus No. 9 Essex, Oct. 28, 3 p.m.
The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team wrapped up an undefeated season with a win over BFA-St. Albans in the final game of the regular season.
The Redhawks got a goal from Chloe Pecor and another from Zorah Ngu for the 2-0 win. Anna Morton added an assist and Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to get the shutout.
CVU now enters the DI tournament as the top seed and will play No. 9 Essex in the quarterfinals. The Hornets beat No. 8 Mount Anthony 5-0 in Tuesday’s playdowns. The Redhawks played Essex twice in the regular season, winning both matchups.
Field hockey
DI quarterfinals: No. 1 Champlain Valley versus No. 8 Mount Mansfield, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m.
The Champlain Valley field hockey team ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason.
The Redhawks beat Middlebury on Oct. 20, 8-0, to finish the year with a 12-2 record and the top spot in the division.
Claire Marcoe (two goals), Miranda Oppenheimer, Emily Gay, Carly Strobeck, Julia Lamorey, Sophie Madden and Marlie Cartwright all scored for CVU.
Champlain Valley will face No. 8 Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals. MMU beat No. 9 Rutland in double overtime to advance. The Redhawks played and beat the Cougars once in the regular season.
Football
DI quarterfinals: No. 1 Champlain Valley versus No. 8 Burlington-Burlington, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.
Champlain Valley wrapped up a successful regular season with a 42-14 win over BFA-St. Albans on Oct. 22 to set up its push to the state championship game.
CVU opened up a 21-0 lead at halftime and continued to roll in the second half. Ollie Cheer threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns and added a 47-yard rushing TD.
Jack Sumner caught two TD passes, while Alex Provost, Billy Bates and Dylan Frere all had touchdown passes.
CVU will face the SeaWolves on Saturday at home. The two teams faced off in the third week of the season, with CVU coming out on top 42-20. It will be the first step in the Redhawks’ goal of returning to the DI title game.
If CVU wins, it will face the winner of No. 4 Essex and No. 5 St. Johnsbury in the semifinals.
Boys’ volleyball
DI quarterfinals: No. 2 Champlain Valley versus No. 7 BFA-St. Albans, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
The boys’ volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 win over Essex on Oct. 21, finishing with a 10-2 record and the No. 2 seed.
The Redhawks will take on No. 7 BFA-St. Albans in the quarterfinals Thursday. The two teams met twice in the regular season, with CVU coming out on top both times.
With a win, CVU will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of No. 3 Essex and No. 6 Rice.
Girls’ volleyball
DI playdowns: No. 2 Champlain Valley versus No. 15 Randolph, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
The girls’ volleyball team lost its first game of the season, falling to Essex 3-0 on Oct. 21.
With the loss, the Redhawks took the No. 2 seed while undefeated Essex took the top spot in the postseason.
CVU take on Randolph in the first round of the postseason Tuesday after press time. The two teams met once this season, with the Redhawks getting the 3-0 in.
