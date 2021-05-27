GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Burlington 4, Champlain Valley 3: The Champlain Valley girls’ tennis team suffered its second loss in a row, falling to South Burlington Monday.
Lindsay Beer won in No. 1 singles and Addi Maurer also got a victory in No. 5 singles for CVU (6-4). Phoebe Henderson and Charlotte Sisson bested their opponents in No. 2 doubles.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Champlain Valley 4, South Burlington 3: The Champlain Valley boys’ tennis team rebounded from a loss to Stowe with a win over South Burlington on Monday.
Henry Bijur and Ben Sampson won in No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.
Cooper Whalen and Riley Marchund won in No. 1 doubles and Jack Biggins and Drew Strobeck combined for a win in No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 17, Burlington 4: The Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team won its fifth game in row with a victory over Burlington Monday.
Twlve different players scored goals for the Redhawks, who move to 10-4. Sydney Peet had a goal and four assists for CVU, while Petra Kapsalis, Madison Peet, Gretta White and Chloe Snipes each tallied twice.
Lily Ledak, Tess Everett, Talia Masson, Ava Bartlett, Rosie Hark, Brooke Smith and Amelie Scharf each added a goal. Clare Stackpole-McGrath made nine saves.
The Redhawks also won over Middlebury on Thursday, with Gretta White scoring six goals to lead the team to the 17-8 victory.
Chloe Snipes chipped in with five goals, while Amelie Scharf added two goals and two assists.
BASEBALL
Rice 1, Champlain Valley 0: Rice scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning for the only run of the game and the Green Knights beat Champlain Valley on Saturday.
Oliver Pudvar took the loss for the Redhawks (11-3), giving up just one run on five hits, and he went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Asa Roberts added a double and Ryan Eaton went 2-for-3.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 18, South Burlington 11: Alex Leonard scored six times and dished out one assist to help Champlain Valley grab a victory over South Burlington on Friday and remain undefeated.
Shane Gorman added four goals and one assist for the Redhawks, who move to 12-0. Sean Gilliam and Colin Zouck each had a hat trick, while Nolan Shea and Cam Saia both tallied once.
Jake Bowen made nine saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Champlain Valley boys’ and girls’ track teams came home with first place finishes from a meet Friday in Burlington.
On the boys’ side, seven athletes were first in their events for a total point tally of 156.5 and first place.
Kai Hillier (pole vault) and Drew Buley (high jump) came in first in the field events for CVU, while Gregory Seraus (100 meters), Matthew Servin (800 meters) and Gus Serinese (300-meter hurdles) were tops in the track events.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Serinese, Seraus, Aidan Miller and Hayden Berard came in first for CVU, while Berard, Servin, Seraus and Caleb Nye came in first in the 4x400 meter relay.
On the girls’ side, the Redhawks got four first place finishes and 128.5 points to earn the top spot.
Harper Danforth was first in the javelin, Emma Crum was first in the 1500-meter race, Jasmine Nials was first in the 400 meters and Vivienne Babbot was first in the 100-meter race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.