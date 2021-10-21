There’s one last chance to catch the Champlain Valley Union High School’s rowing team this fall — Oct. 30 at Otter Creek in Vergennes.
This is not your father’s crew team. It more like your great, great, great grandfather’s rowing team.
The CVU rowing team competes as a club sport in pilot gigs.
These are not the sleek, slender sculls that knife lightly across the surface of the water.
Pilot gigs are boats that were originally used to ferry passengers from the shore or dock to a large ship. They date back to the Revolution, coach Helen MacAndrews said. The pilot gigs are 5-feet wide at their widest spot, about 30 feet long and weigh around 1,000 pounds.
They may not be sleek, but they are very stable.
“You can’t tip these boats over. In all types of weather, they are very seaworthy,” MacAndrews said.
These wooden boats are made for the competing schools by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
In a normal year there would be three races, but because of COVID teams are prohibited from taking overnight trips for competition and that eliminated a trip to Boston, a competition that had been canceled anyway.
So, this fall there are just two competitions, but there is also a spring rowing season.
At the first race a couple of weeks ago, MacAndrews was pleased with how her teams did.
Races include novice, intermediate and experienced competitors. The team had one boat racing in the intermediate race and two in the novice category.
“We came in second in intermediate, and then second and third in novice. I think we did pretty well,” she said.
Although MacAndrews appreciates winning, it’s not her primary focus by any means.
The team is a club sport and so she sees it as an antidote to the stress of excessive competitiveness.
“Sports at CVU are very, very competitive. I wanted to have an opportunity for kids to have a little bit less competition, a little bit less stress but still kind of have a little bit of that competition,” MacAndrews said.
She had a specific reason for starting the rowing club when she started teaching at CVU in 2004 — sharing with team members an experience that hits “that sweet spot” between competition and team unity.
“For me, as the coach of this club sport, it is less about whether we win and more about whether every kid in the club feels a sense of community to the club,” MacAndrews said.
To that end, each boat has either four or six oars. There’s one rower per oar. And each boat has one coxswain who doesn’t row, but who calls out directions.
Besides keeping the rowers in sync, the coxswain is an important part of the crew because the rowers are facing backward. The coxswain needs to keep the boat headed in the right direction and anticipate any turns.
That’s an important job because these boats are not particularly maneuverable.
MacAndrews is committed to making sure that everyone competes, so she has to do some complicated math to make sure that everyone has a position in a boat and that everyone gets a chance to practice new positions in the boat. If one of the team members is apprehensive about speaking out, all the more reason for them to take a turn as coxswain.
She encourages them to try things they aren’t sure about.
Nick Patch, education coordinator with the Maritime Museum, said students are attracted to rowing because of its inclusiveness.
“It gives a kid a place to hang their hat who might not have that in their lives,” Patch said.
Besides giving kids a chance to get in a boat on Otter Creek and Lake Champlain, it is unique in giving students a real-world experience to learn responsibility as a team.
“They’re on 32-foot boats without an adult and they’ve got to learn how to take responsibility or otherwise it doesn’t go well,” Patch said.
“We try to teach them how to do stuff that might be a little bit out of their comfort zone, but that helps build their sense of resilience,” MacAndrews said.
Since it’s Halloween some of the students may row in costumes. Patch said there will be awards for best and most creative costumes.
The Otter Creek Challenge is at Vergennes Falls Park on the southside of Otter Creek in Vergennes at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
