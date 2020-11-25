Two Champlain Valley Union High School sports standouts have a new destination for next fall.
Josie Pecor (women’s soccer) and Catherine Gilwee (women’s basketball) signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to play in college in their respective sports.
Pecor, who helped lead the Redhawks to the Division I state title game this season, has signed to play basketball at Saint Anselm College, a Division II school in Manchester, N.H.
“Josie is a wonderful combination of skill, determination, and personality - she has had a profound impact on her teams, her teammates, and our soccer program,” said CVU girls soccer coach Stan Williams. “I have zero doubt that she will be just as special and impactful at St Anselm.”
Pecor wrapped up her senior season with 21 goals in 11 games — the top scorer in the Metro Division — and her career with 57 goals over her four-year career. She was also named the Metro Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2019.
Gilwee will move just down the road, signing to play basketball at the University of Vermont.
“I am thrilled to have a CVU player going to play at UVM where we can go and still support,” said CVU girls basketball coach Ute Otley. “She has worked incredibly hard and has really developed into a great basketball player.
“I am excited to see what she will do at the next level.”
Gilwee finished last season - which was cut short before the Division I semifinals and ended with CVU being named co-champion with the other three remaining teams — averaging 10 points, with 95 assists in 21 games.
The senior shot 42 percent from the field last season and was 83 percent from the foul line. Gilwee is a four-year player for the Redhawk basketball team, including shooting 56 percent from the three-point line in her sophomore season.
“She has just been so good for this program, for her teammates and the players coming behind her,” Otley said. “I think UVM’s players and coaches are going to be thrilled with what they have coming in her.”
