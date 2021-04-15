With the end of the winter season comes the announcements of honors for Champlain Valley’s winter athletes.
Here are the basketball players, ice hockey skaters and skiers who earned awards for their success this year.
Basketball
Three Champlain Valley girls’ players were named to the senior all-star team this year. Catherine Gilwee, Josie Pecor and Madison Reagan all earned nods.
Shelby Companion was named one of the “Dream Dozen,” a list of underclassmen standouts.
On the boys’ side, Devin Rogers was named to the senior all-star team.
Alpine skiing
The Champlain Valley alpine ski team earned a number of accolades after both the boys’ and girls’ teams captured state titles.
Dicey Manning and Olivia Zubarik were named to the all-state team on the girls’ side, with Charlotte Couperthwait earning an honorable mention.
On the boys’ side, Peter Gilliam and Sean Gilliam were named to the all-state team and Seth Boffa and Ari Diamond both earned an honorable mention.
Nordic skiing
The Champlain Valley Nordic ski teams took home some individual hardware, while four skiers earned spots on the all-state list.
Ester Cuneo and Finnegan Mittelstadt both were named to the all-state team, while Emma Crum was an honorable mention.
On the boys’ side, Geo DeBrosse was named to the all-state team.
Ice hockey
Champlain Valley goaltender Jack Averill was named to the first team in Division I boys’ hockey this season, while teammate Cam Saia was named to the third team.
On the girls’ side, each coach nominated deserving players from their team due to the shortened season.
From the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team, Karine Bushwell, Riley Erdman and Tess Everett were all presented for all-league honors.
Alicia Veronneau and Katherine Veronneau were named academic all-stars.
