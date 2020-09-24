High school sports competitions have been given the go-ahead.
After two weeks of practice, the state of Vermont officially announced that schools are moving to Stage 3, opening up the opportunity for high school sports team to begin games on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The announcement was made by Secretary of Education Dan French at Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Champlain Valley Union High School will kick things off in a big way with five varsity competitions on Saturday.
“We are very excited that we’re finally able to play,” said CVU Activities Director Dan Shepardson. “There is a buzz in the building and on-line. Going to be a beautiful 75-plus-degree day on Saturday with games galore.”
The boys’ soccer team will take on Rice at 10 a.m., girls’ volleyball will take on Mount Mansfield at 10 a.m., boys’ volleyball will play Lyndon at 1:30 p.m. and field hockey will welcome Rice for a game at 2:30 p.m.
On top of that, the cross-country teams will head to BFA-St. Albans for a 2 p.m. meet.
While the athletes will hit the fields, spectators will not be allowed to attend to adhere to the state’s limit of 150 people in one gathering.
