Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 3, Colchester 2: Zach Baker had two goals and the Champlain Valley boys hockey team wrapped up the regular season with a win over Colchester on Wednesday, March 10.
Devon Fay added a goal for the Redhawks and Jack Averill stopped 18 shots to earn the win.
The win helped CVU snap a three-game losing streak and end the season with a 4-4 record.
The Redhawks earned the No. 6 seed in the Division I boys hockey state tournament and would have faced No. 3 Rice (6-1-1) on Wednesday night, March 17.
But the Vermont Principals’ Association announced on Tuesday that Rice had pulled out of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.
CVU will now advance to the D-I semifinals.
Alpine skiing
After the first day of competition, the Champlain Valley girls alpine ski team sits in first place and the Redhawk boys team is in the third place.
CVU competed at Cochran’s Ski Area in the slalom event on Monday and were to complete the full event with the giant slalom on Wednesday at Smuggler’s Notch.
CVU’s Olivia Zubarik finished in second place overall to set the Redhawks up in second place. Dicey Manning was fourth to wrap up the skiers in the top 10.
On the boys side, Seth Boffa came in eighth place as the top CVU finisher with team sitting behind South Burlington and Mount Mansfield.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 66, Spaulding 29: The Champlain Valley girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an undefeated record with a win over Spaulding on Friday, March 12.
Catherine Gilwee scored 15 points to lead the Redhawks, while Madison Reagan and Shelby Companion each added 10 points.
CVU finished with a 9-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the Division I girls basketball state tournament.
The Redhawks will await the winner of No. 8 South Burlington vs. No. 9 St. Johnsbury, who played on Tuesday in the playdowns.
CVU will take on the winner on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hinesburg.
Girls’ hockey
Rice 3, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 2: Rice scored near the middle of the third period to go ahead of the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team and hand the CougarHawks a loss in the final game of the regular season.
Riley Erdman and Samara Tucker each had a goal for CVU-MMU, while Grace Ferguson stopped 20 shots in goal.
The CougarHawks wrapped up with a 3-4-1 record and earned the Division II girls hockey state tournament.
CVU-MMU were to face No. 4 South Burlington (4-4) on Wednesday at Cairns Arena.
The two teams did not play each other during the regular season but the last three losses for the CougarHawks came to D-I opponents Essex and Rice and the top seed in D-II, Woodstock.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 62, Colchester 47: Champlain Valley outscored Colchester by nearly 20 points in the second half to pull away for a win on Friday, March 12.
Devin Rogers had 13 points for the Redhawks and Zach Doane chipped in with 11 points, while 11 players scored in the game.
With the win, CVU finished with a 6-3 record and earned the No.5 seed in the Division I boys basketball state tournament.
The Redhawks faced No. 12 Burr and Burton on Tuesday evening in Hinesburg.
