Somer MacKillop of Charlotte has been named Saint Michael’s College sports department’s athletic training intern.
A decorated recent graduate of the University of Vermont, MacKillop completed clinical rotations with the Catamounts’ Division I field hockey, men’s and women’s ice hockey and men’s lacrosse programs between fall 2018 and spring 2021.
He spent most of his senior year working with men’s ice hockey, helping navigate the program through protocols necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In spring 2019, MacKillop was an athletic trainer at South Burlington High School, where he supported 14 boys’ and girls’ programs.
MacKillop completed his bachelor’s degree in athletic training through University of Vermont’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences in May and plans to pursue a master’s degree in physical activity and wellness in 2022.
He was recognized with a leadership in athletic training award as a senior and a rookie of the year in athletic training award as a sophomore.
MacKillop was a National Athletic Trainers’ Association District 1 student ambassador as a junior and senior, when he also served on the college’s Center for Health & Wellbeing Student Advisory Board. In the student ambassador position, he managed and coordinated athletic training student events across the Eastern Athletic Trainers Association while working to increase student awareness about the profession.
He gained additional athletic training experience while volunteering at the 2019 Vermont City Marathon in Burlington. He served as the club football team’s captain all four years while holding additional various roles as vice president, head of social affairs and social media and recruitment coordinator.
A state champion pole vaulter at Champlain Valley Union High School, where he also played football, MacKillop recently returned to his old high school as a varsity football assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.