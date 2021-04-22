Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley Union High School 18, Mount Anthony 6: The Champlain Valley girls lacrosse team got things started for CVU spring sports with a win over Mount Anthony on Saturday.
Greta White had five goals to pace the Redhawks, who jumped out to a 14-3 lead at halftime. Sydney Peet added three goals and three assists, while Ava Bartlett tallied three times and dished out one assist.
Stackpole McGrath stopped five shots in goal for CVU.
Champlain Valley followed up the season-opening victory with a tough loss to Burr and Burton on Monday.
The Redhawks went on a 9-0 run in the closing minutes of the second half to narrow the gap to 14-13 but could not find the equalizer as time expired.
Petra Kapsalis scored a hat trick for CVU (1-1), while Peet and White each chipped in with three goals.
Softball
BFA-St. Albans 12, Champlain Valley 0: BFA-St. Albans scored eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a win over Champlain Valley on Monday to open the spring season.
Maren McGinn threw five innings of no-hit softball to earn the win on the mound.
Baseball
Champlain Valley 12, BFA-St. Albans 4: Braedon Jones had three hits, three RBIs and a triple to help the Champlain Valley baseball team to a season-opening win on Monday over BFA-St. Albans.
Jones cleared the bases with a triple in the seventh inning to help seal the game for the Redhawks, who also got a double, triple and three runs scored from Kyle Tivnan.
Oliver Pudvar earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing two hits in five innings. He also added two hits and three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.