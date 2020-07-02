The cracking sounds of bats and soccer balls wooshing are starting to ring out across fields and parks across Vermont once again as sports begin their return after a COVID-19 hiatus.
From Nordic and Far Post Soccer Clubs returning to training and high school baseball players hitting the diamond as part of the newly formed Vermont Summer Baseball League, a sliver of normalcy has crept in.
“It’s been challenging but at the end of the day it has been well worth it,” said Jim Goudie, Director of Coaching at Nordic Soccer. “The practices, to see the smiles not only on the players but the coaches and the parents as well, it has been great.”
On Monday, June 8, Gov. Phil Scott announced that recreational and youth sports could return to play – with practices and training starting on June 15 and games beginning July 1.
Tim Albertson, the baseball coach at Champlain Valley, Union High School, and other high school baseball coaches across the state jumped into action – or at least jumped onto Zoom calls. After COVID-19 cancelled the high school spring sports season and the American Legion baseball summer league, they wanted to figure out a way for the kids to play.
“The coaches felt that we should stay talking and maybe we can make something happen for these kids,” Albertson said. “Once we got closer to June and there was more talk from the Governor that we were going to open up, we decided to go ahead.”
The coaches formed the Vermont Summer Baseball League, for this year only, made up of 13 teams – six in the north and seven in the south. All the teams will play at least 15 games and there will be a single-elimination postseason that begins at the end of July.
The S.D. Ireland team, based at CVU and coached by Albertson, will open the month-long season on Wednesday, July 1, versus Essex. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
“Everyone wanted to make it happen so we did,” Albertson said. “They were all excited to be like ‘Wait, we can play? Great, sign me up!’”
The league requires masks to be worn, especially in the dugout, while players and fans will have to maintain social distancing in both the dugout and on the sidelines. The defensive team will control the baseball to limit contact and shared equipment will be wiped down between uses.
“Every understands why Vermont is doing so well, the precautions are being followed,” Albertson said. “A lot of what we put together has come from the current guidelines from the state and the CDC.”
Todd Kingsbury at the Far Post Soccer Club echoed Albertson’s thoughts on precautions and guidelines.
“Since the beginning, our approach has been safety first,” the Club director said. “We are playing and training like we normally do, for the most part, and have had no reported cases [of COVID-19]. We have to keep doing the things we are doing. We have to be really responsible now.”
Far Post returned to practice and training a few weeks and will slowly begin incorporating games into the schedule - first within the club, then with opponents from Vermont.
“We have coordinated friendly games, very flexible, we’re adapting, whatever works for all the teams involved,” Kingsbury said. “We are excited about it. I think what we have put together is really smart and safe.”
Nordic Soccer has also returned to practice – first piecemealing practice spaces across Chittenden County and now back home at the Tree Farm, where they are based. The club will begin games in early July, with some teams hitting the field as soon as July 1.
The teams will maintain social distance on the sidelines, as will parents and fans, Nordic’s Goudie said.
“We spent a good couple of weeks on education for players and parents on what the new normal was going to look like,” Goudie said. “When we saw the kids on the field for the first time, it was worth it.”
