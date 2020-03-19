Following guidance from Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Vermont has cancelled the upcoming Winter Games, scheduled for March 22-24 in Killington, and the March 25 Unified Champion Schools Snowshoe Tournament.
The decision was made in an effort to ensure the health and safety of its athletes, coaches, volunteers, staff and families.
Special Olympics International’s recommendation was based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, and the understanding that many Special Olympics athletes, as well as some coaches and volunteers are a higher risk population due to underlying health conditions that contribute to suppressed immune systems.
Special Olympics Vermont, which is headquartered in South Burlington, also consulted with the Vermont Department of Health and various health professionals and determined that the close quarters of interior spaces and lodging at these events would make it difficult to enforce social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
“The health and safety of our athletes, and of the entire Special Olympics Vermont community is paramount and cannot be compromised,” said SOVT President and CEO Missy Siner Shea. “It is very unfortunate that, in an abundance of caution, we must cancel events that we greatly look forward to each year.”
According to the organization, COVID-19 has multiple implications for them. The financial impact to a nonprofit, which is largely dependent on fundraising events and philanthropic donations, may be significant.
In addition, the cancellation impacts a significant benefit of Special Olympics programming, bringing athletes out of social isolation and into active, inclusive communities that promote both physical and emotional health.
Special Olympics Vermont encourages athletes to stay active and exercise at home. They report that they are working on virtual engagement opportunities.
Those who would like to send positive, uplifting messages to Winter Games athletes who are no longer able to compete, are encouraged to share their support via social media by tagging SOVT and using the hashtag #cheer4SOVT, or by emailing info@vtso.org.