Hayley Shover, a 17-year-old equestrian from Shelburne, won the championship title at one of the biggest shows in the U.S. at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C.
Shover started competing at age 8 with Mindy Hinsdale, previous owner of Steeple Ridge Farm in Charlotte and since then has shown around the country, claiming multiple championship titles alongside her equine partners. Shover works with multiple show jumpers in Raleigh, N.C., at a farm her uncle owns.
She soon heads to Raleigh to compete at the Duke Jump for Kids show that raises money for children suffering from cancer.
