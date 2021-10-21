Champlain Valley Union High sophomore Elise Berger is one of 40 girls from around the country invited to a national girls’ baseball development camp in Cocoa, Fla., last week, Oct. 9-14.
And she is one of a handful of those baseball players who were invited to stay for a couple of extra days to play with the Women’s National Development Team.
This is not the first time the sophomore pitcher from Shelburne has attracted national attention for her baseball skills. In 2018, Berger’s story was part of a Sports Illustrated article detailing the achievements of the Slammers, a Boston-based baseball team she played with.
The story detailed how the Slammers had entered a boys baseball tournament and defeated five boys squads along the way to the semifinals of the Boston Mayor’s Cup — the first girls’ team to make it that far.
Berger threw a no-hitter in the quarterfinals.
“We lost in the semifinals in extra innings,” Berger said.
Berger said she may have picked up a softball and given it a toss, but the experience is so insignificant she can’t remember it.
From an early age, all of her thoughts have been about hardball.
Berger is not the only girl playing on the boys’ baseball team at CVU, she may be the only girl on any boys’ team in the state. She doesn’t know of any.
Her first outing playing with the Women’s National Development Team was rough.
“But I saw what I was up against,” Berger said, and her second outing went better.
She was held to a strict pitch count, so she didn’t get to go too deep, but it was a wonderful experience, she said.
As much as Berger likes playing on the boys’ team, it’s always cool when she sees another girl playing baseball.
“What really cool is there’s some younger players coming up,” she said.
She hasn’t experienced much prejudice as a girl playing baseball. “I’ve been pretty lucky. I’ve always had coaches and teams that have supported me,” Berger said. “Some of my girls’ teammates in Boston are forced to play softball” to get playing time.
Berger is the youngest of three girls. Neither of her older sisters plays baseball.
Her oldest sister got as far as tee-ball. Her middle sister got as close as being a bat kid before realizing she hates baseball, except when Berger is playing.
“She loves coming to see me play,” Berger said.
She is also a strong forward on the Redhawks girls’ basketball team. And as if her time wasn’t filled enough, she also has a part-time job working with a caterer.
She said there are seven women playing baseball at the college level this year. She thinks six of them will be playing at Division III and one is playing Division II.
“A lot has changed in five or 10 years as far as women’s opportunities,” Berger said. She’d like to play baseball in college.
“As long as I can, I’d like to stay with sports,” she said, but she’s also very interested in science, technology, engineering and math studies.
