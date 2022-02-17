Prior to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Megan Nick was looking forward to soaking in the experience of her first Olympic games.
She did a little bit more than just enjoy the experience.
The Shelburne native and 2014 Champlain Valley High School graduate is coming home with new hardware.
Nick won a bronze medal in women’s aerials Feb. 14, clinching her podium finish with a back full-double full on her final jump, for a score of 93.76.
“There were a lot of girls on the triple,” said Nick in an interview with the Associated Press. “So, I knew I had to lay down some nice triple-twisting doubles if I wanted to place well in the competition.”
The bronze medal finish came as somewhat as a surprise, as Nick was the only skier to not try a triple in the final. The top-three performance came after U.S. teammate Ashley Caldwell, who won gold in mixed aerials earlier in the Olympics, did not land her final jump cleanly and finished in fourth.
Xu Mengtao of China won the gold medal with a score of 108.61 and Hanna Huskova of Belarus won the silver.
Nick, who picked up aerial skiing as a student at Champlain Valley, is the first Vermont native to medal in the aerials and is the first American to medal in individual aerials since 1998.
She advanced to the 12-skier final after hitting her second run in the qualifying round. Nick advanced to the medal round with five other skiers after scoring a 95.17 in her first run.
She landed her run in the final, scoring 93.76. Nick then had to sit back and wait as four other skiers tried to knock her off the podium. Only Xu landed her run cleanly — Huskova was the first skier to go in the final — and Nick walked away with the bronze.
It was the big result for Nick, who won two World Cup events in 2021 to earn her Olympic berth. But COVID-19 derailed her pre-Olympic preparation, and she was looking to just have a good experience in Beijing.
Now she is coming back home with a lot more than fun memories.
