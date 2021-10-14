Shelburne rec gives out Joe Cenis Award

Shelburne Recreation soccer coaches Ken Scott and Kelly McCutcheon with one of their teams, the first and second grade boys, Lava Monsters.
At its end of the year soccer tournament, the Newberry Cup, Shelburne Recreation presents a volunteer with the Joe Cenis Award.
This year’s award was presented to coaches Ken Scott and Kelly McCutcheon.
The award is given in recognition of a volunteer’s “hard work, energy and enthusiasm to make the Shelburne Recreation soccer program enjoyable and successful.”
Scott and McCutcheon coached not just one team, but two teams this fall.
The program has 26 teams and about 60 volunteer coaches total this fall with 291 kids in the program.
