Shelburne powerlifters compete at Nationals

Kai DeVoe-Talluto and Carson LaBarre, both juniors at Champlain Valley Union High School, competed in the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend.
DeVoe-Talluto placed seventh in the Teen II (16-17 year old) 93kg weight class, lifting a total of 1,284 pounds, including a personal record in bench press.
LaBarre placed second in the Teen II 105kg class, lifting a combined 1,488 pounds with personal records in squat and deadlift. Both boys compete in the raw division. Over 700 high school powerlifters from 36 states competed in the nationals. DeVoe-Talluto and LaBarre were the only athletes from Vermont.
