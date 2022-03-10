As Megan Nick stood at the bottom of the hill at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she was filled with emotions.
The Shelburne native was on the podium, in bronze medal position, with one more skier to go. But that skier was Ashley Caldwell, gold medal favorite and a Team USA teammate.
Then Caldwell fell on her final jump.
“It was definitely bittersweet when Ashley slapped back on her last jump,” Nick said. “I’ve seen all the hard work she’s put in and she’s been such a good role model. She’s been one of the women who’s continued to push the woman’s side of the sport and I knew that she could lay down a jump that could put her on the top of the podium.”
Then reality hit. Nick, a former gymnast and Champlain Valley Union High school graduate, became an Olympic medalist.
“It was definitely surreal,” Nick said. “I think at the time I mostly just felt relief because it has been a stressful, not only two weeks leading up to that competition when you’re in China, but it’s been an extremely stressful two years with COVID-19 and trying to qualify for the Olympic team.”
“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle of trying to make that Olympic team. So, I think it was just a sigh of relief that all that hard work paid off and that’s a great feeling,” she said.
Nick knew she was the underdog. Of the six competitors in the final event, she was the only one doing a trick with doubles. All the others were attempting triples.
“I think it was maybe an advantage because I knew that I was the underdog because every woman in that super final was laying down some huge, massive triples and they deserved to be on the top of that podium,” Nick said. “I went into that final round thinking, let’s just do the best jump I can.”
The strategy worked as only two skiers topped her score — China’s Xu Mengtao and Belarus’ Hanna Huskova.
Now that Nick is back in the United States and able to reflect on her performance, she is proud of what she was able to accomplish.
“I’m just so grateful that I have this opportunity and I’m extremely grateful that I have so many people in my life who’ve supported me,” Nick said. “Bringing home this medal is for them. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to really express how thankful I am for all their support.”
Nick will participate in one more this season, the U.S. Aerial Freestyle Championships in Bristol, N.Y., before getting to head home to Vermont to spend time with her family and celebrate her success.
“I’m going to spend a few days at home to see some family and friends,” Nick said. “I’m really excited to see everyone from Green Mountain Gymnastics as well, because they had a watch party and they’ve supported me throughout this whole thing. I’m really excited just to celebrate with everyone.”
