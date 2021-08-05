Shelburne native Harrison Thayer was named 2021 Patriot League academic honor roll at Holy Cross University this spring. The college golfer also graduated this spring, where he juggled four years of varsity golf. He now works as an analyst in Maryland.
Thayer played golf for Rice Memorial High School, where he was captain of his golf team in his senior year. Thayer played in the number one position during the Patriot League Championships this spring at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
College Golf Association named him an All-America Scholar his junior year, with a GPA above 3.2 and a yearly average golf score below 74.
