Approximately 100 Shelburne and Charlotte Little League players, ages 5 to 8, their siblings and parents went to Lake Monsters game, Saturday, July 18, at Centennial Field in Burlington.
The players threw out the first pitch, hung out on the field, ran bases and more. The outing was organized by Shelburne resident Jerry Shipman, coach of two Little League teams. Jerry Shipman II threw out the first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.