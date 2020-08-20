Shelburne parent Ashley Prout sent us these photos of the Shelburne All Stars teams. She spoke about the beauty of volunteerism and commitment by the coaches and was grateful to the town’s rec department for making it happen. “We just needed it this year more than ever — it truly has been magical,” she said.
What’s going on with you? Send your photos to jessie@shelburnenews.com to let us know.
