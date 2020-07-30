A perfect game from pitcher Storm Rushford was the highlight a 4-1 week for the S.D. Ireland team in the final full week of Vermont Summer Baseball League action.
The week had S.D. Ireland sitting with a 13-1 league record – and a 14-4 overall record – with just one game remaining on the schedule before the postseason begins.
The Shamrocks will host Essex next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the season with the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.
The playoffs will begin on Thursday, July 30.
Here is a roundup of this past week’s action:
Thursday, July 23
S.D. Ireland 7, Barre 0: Storm Rushford struck out 10 batters in a seven-inning perfect game performance on Tuesday against Barre.
Tyler Skaflestad and Baker Angstman each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Skaflestad drove in three runs and Angstman drove in two runs.
Wyatt Cameron added a run scored and an RBI.
Friday, July 24
Bases Loaded 18U 3, S.D. Ireland 2: Bases Loaded scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a one-run lead and held off S.D. Ireland to ern the win.
Wyatt Cameron took the loss for the Shamrocks, giving up one run on five hits. Skaflestad had a single and an RBI.
Saturday, July 25
S.D. Ireland 5, Montpelier 1: S.D. Ireland scored four runs in the final inning to break a 1-1 tie and earn a win over Montpelier on Saturday.
Aidan Johnson, Ian Parent and Calvin Wuthrich each drove in a run in the pivotal seventh, while Skaflestad had three hits.
Skaflestad also earned the win on the mound, pitching one shutout inning of relief. Baker Angstman got the start, allowing just one unearned run and striking out five in five innings of work.
Sunday, July 26
S.D. Ireland 14, Bases Loaded 15U 7: Finn Rugg went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs to pace S.D. Ireland in Sunday’s win over Bases Loaded.
Skaflestad pitched for two-and-two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on three hits.
Baker Angstman and Aidan Johnson each drove in two runs for S.D. Ireland, who scored seven runs in the seventh inning.
