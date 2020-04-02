HOCKEY
The Champlain Valley Union High School boys and girls hockey team was well-represented in the rosters of the Rotary All-Star Classic. But the game, which would have featured the state’s top seniors, was not played due to coronavirus concerns.
On the girls side, Kayleigh Bushweller, Flynn Hall, Kiley McClure and Nicole Wright were all named to the team from the state finalist CVU-MMU co-op team, with Mount Mansfield Union High Schoo.
Aiden Achilles and James Bernicke were both named to the team from the Redhawk boys squad.
The Vermont high school coaches also released their annual all-league teams.
Nicole Wright was named to the second team as a forward, while Kayleigh Bushweller, Flynn Hall, Kiley McClure and Wright were named as Academic All-Stars.
Bernicke was named to the third team for Division I on the boys side.
BASKETBALL
The Champlain Valley girls and boys basketball teams were honored when the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association released the “Dream Dozen” and senior all-stars.
Mayrn Askew, Julia Blanck, Quinn Boardman and Mekkenna Boyd were all named to the Division I-II all-star roster as seniors.
Noah Allen and Ethan Harvey were named to the D-I/II team as seniors.
Catherine Gilwee was named as part of the “Dream Dozen,” the top underclassmen in the state. Tyler Morehouse was also named to the group.
The Champlain Valley coaches were also honored, with both Ute Otley and Michael Osborne were both named Coaches of the Year for Division I.
SKIING
Two Champlain Valley skiers were among those honored with spots on the All-State squads, the high school alpine coaches announced last week.
Binney Patton earned a spot on the first team, while Emily Marvin was an honorable mention.
Sean Gilliam also earned a first team nod on the boys side.