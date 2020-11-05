Some things about the Vermont state cross country championships were very different. But one thing remained the same: state titles for the Champlain Valley Union High School runners.
The Redhawk girls captured their 12th Division I state championship in a row, behind a first-place performance from Alicia Veronneau. The boys soon followed with a repeat title of their own.
“I think the girls especially ran their best race of the season at the state meet,” said CVU coach Scott Bliss. “That’s a big positive and the boys have just been consistent and solid, I think pretty much the entire year.”
While the day looked different, with no fans watching the races and staggered race times to spread runners out on the course. But there was a sense of accomplishment in both winning the titles and completing a successful season during COVID-19.
“Saturday was, it was a good day, and I don’t mean that it was nice that we won both, but it was just a nice day,” Bliss said. “And then to see them perform at the highest level, without some of the normal lead ups that we have, it was a testament to them and who they are and their character and their work ethic and their pride.”
Veronneau came in first for CVU, winning her second individual state title in a row, in a time of 20 minutes, 2.7 seconds. Her teammates filed in right behind her, all seven runners finishing in the top 20.
Jasmine Nails came in fifth place, Alice Larson followed in eighth place, Finnegan Mittlestadt was 11th and Gretta White finished in 13th place. Lila Taylor (16th) and Avery Murray (18th) rounded out the CVU runners.
“For Alicia to go back-to-back is huge,” Bliss said of his senior’s efforts. “Alice (Larson) won her sophomore year and then Alicia won her junior and senior year. Just pretty awesome to have that on their resume.
“They won four state championships, so they’re leaving with a pretty good stretch of a four-year career at CVU.”
Caleb Nye set the pace for the Champlain Valley boys, coming in third place overall in 17:06.5.
“He’s the clear leader,” Bliss said. “Third place was about where we were expecting, then he limits the amount of points we lose from those two guys in front of us and then the rest of our pack can make up the difference.
“He’s a pretty huge piece to that, plus he was just a great role model for kids on the team, with his work ethic and the effort that he puts into it. He’s been a very good leader for us.”
Matthew Ireland followed in eighth place, Kai Hiller came in 11th place and Matthew Servin was right behind in 12th place. Benjamin McAuliffe was 15th to round out the team’s top five finishers.
Drew Buley followed in 21st and Brennan Militello was 26th for CVU.
