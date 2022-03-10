Girls’ hockey
(4) Rutland 3, (5) Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield comeback effort fell just short in a loss to Rutland Wednesday, March 2, in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Tess Everett scored in the second period for the CougarHawks, closing the score to 2-1 with under 10 minutes left in the frame. But they could not find the equalizer and ended up on the wrong side of a 3-1 score.
Anna West earned an assist on the goal and Grace Ferguson stopped 23 shots.
With the loss, CVU-MMU finished the season with a 9-11-1 record.
Boys’ hockey
(2) BFA-St. Albans 6, Champlain Valley 0: BFA-St. Albans jumped out to a quick lead in the first period and did not look back in a win over Champlain Valley in the D1 boys’ hockey quarterfinals on March 1.
Jack Averill made 25 saves in goal for the Redhawks, which finished the season with a 6-13-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.