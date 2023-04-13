Girls’ lacrosse
Coach: Tucker Pierson
Last season: 12-3, lost in the Division I semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Maddie Bunting, senior, defense; Tess Everett, senior, midfield; Dicey Manning, senior, attack; Amelie Scharf, junior, midfield; and Stella Dooley, junior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Emerson Rice, junior, midfield; and Bibi Frechette, sophomore, midfield.
Outlook: After a one-goal loss in the DI semifinals, Champlain Valley looks to take the next step this season with a group of eight returning starters. The Redhawks will have an experienced midfield ready to challenge the top teams in the state.
“We have a lot of good athletes, and it is my goal to have us come together as a team to get better each day,” Pierson said. “We have a very challenging DI schedule in Vermont, and I am eager to see how we match up against opponents.”
CVU will also look to work two new transfers into the team as the spring season gets underway.
Up next: Tuesday, April 11, vs. Essex
Boys’ lacrosse
Coach: Tom Garvey
Last season: 15-1, Division I state champions
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Ryan Boehmcke, senior, defense; Sam Decker, senior, defense; Max Destito, senior, midfield; Peter Gilliam, junior, attack; and Joey Merola, senior, attack.
Key newcomers: Harper Anderson, senior, goalie; Jacob Bose, junior, midfield; Connor Malaney, junior, attack; Brian Rutherford, junior, midfield; and Anderson McEnaney, sophomore, defense.
Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team will look to make it an even 10 titles in a row this season, anchored by a strong core returning on defense. That senior group will look to set the tone for the Redhawks as they work in a new goalkeeper and some newer players on attack and in the midfield.
“This team looks to be athletic and focused through the start of practice,” Garvey said. “If we can consistently improve individually and as a group as the season progresses, we think we can run with most teams.”
CVU got off to a solid start, beating Rutland 6-2 to start the year.
Up next: Tuesday, April 11, vs. Essex
Baseball
Coach: Nicky Elderton
Last season: 12-2, lost in the Division I semifinals
Key returnees: Kyle Tivnan, senior, outfield; Robbie Fragola, senior, infield; Asa Roberts, senior, catcher; Travis Stroh, junior, outfield; Jack Richburg, senior, pitcher; Lewis Kerest, senior, infield; Calvin Steele, junior, catcher; and Colby Galipeau, senior, outfield.
Key newcomers: Stephen Rickert, junior, pitcher; Russell Willoughby, junior, infield; Aaron LaRose, junior, pitcher; and Elise Berger, junior, pitcher.
Outlook: The team enters the season with a new coach at the helm as Nicky Elderton takes over for the Redhawks. CVU will return with experience both behind the plate and in the outfield. Senior Asa Roberts and junior Calvin Steele will be behind the plate as the team adds three new pitchers to the rotation — one of whom is Elise Berger, fresh off a stint with the U.S. national baseball team.
“This is a special group with a lot of great leaders,” Elderton said. “The entire team has been working tremendously hard these past few weeks and we are excited to start playing games.”
Opener: Thursday, April 13, at Rice
Softball
Coach: Mike Thorne
Last season: 4-10, lost in the Division I playdowns
Key returnees: Elise Ayer, senior, third base; Kate Boget, senior, catcher; Juliette Chant, senior, pitcher; Shelby Companion, senior, outfield; Lily Mincar, senior, second base; and Baylee Yandow, sophomore, outfield\infield.
Key newcomers: Lilly Caputo, junior, infield\outfield; Autumn Francis, junior, infield; Morgan Gallup, sophomore, utility; Amber Reagan, sophomore, infield; Alex Wemple, sophomore, utility; Mackenzie Yandow, sophomore, pitcher\infield; and Nina Zimakas, junior, infield.
Outlook: Champlain Valley is looking to build off a strong end to last season with an experienced group of returning players, relying on seniors Julie Chant (pitcher) and Kate Boget (catcher) to anchor the team in the circle.
“The players, I am confident, will continue to evolve in their roles throughout the season to create run scoring opportunities offensively and execute defensively in support of the pitchers,” Thorne said. “We are collectively excited for a successful season.”
The Redhawks also get an influx of new players that will take some time to work into the lineup but who are bringing a lot of skill and enthusiasm to the group, the coach said.
Opener: Thursday, April 13, at Rice
Boys’ tennis
Coach: Frank Babbott
Last season: 5-9, lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Ziggy Babbott, sophomore; Silas Cohen, sophomore; Jacob Graham, sophomore; Nolan Sandage, sophomore; Kyle Krieger, sophomore; and Rusty Zia, senior.
Key newcomers: Oscar Andersson, sophomore.
Outlook: The boys’ team that takes to the courts this season is a young group that is looking to gain some experience. Returning sophomores are likely to take on singles roles, but it will take some time to work out the lineup, coach Babbott said.
“The team focus is to establish a line up, put together some doubles teams and hope for decent weather as spring tennis before break can be challenging. Starting with a young team can take time, and they are anxious to get going,” the coach said.
Opener: Thursday, April 13, at Rice
Girls’ tennis
Coach: Christopher Hood
Last season: 7-6, lost in the Division I semifinals
Key returnees: Cassie Bastress, junior; Tabitha Bastress, junior; Erin Fina, senior; Sage Peterson, sophomore; Millie Boardman, junior; and Sage Kehr, senior.
Key newcomers: Anna Dauerman, first year; Victoria Chyra, junior.
Outlook: Christopher Hood returns to coach the Champlain Valley girls tennis team, taking over for long time coach Amy deGroot. The team features 13 returning players and introduces two promising newcomers.
“The team has set very high goals for the season and are willing to work hard to make it to the state championship match,” Hood said. “I expect that we will have a very strong singles line-up for every match, and our deep bench will enable multiple strong doubles combinations.”
The group is working on getting match ready as it deals with early spring weather.
Opener: Thursday, April 13, vs. Rice
Track and field
Coaches: Jessica LaPlante and Cory Coffey
Last season: Boys, second in the DI state meet; and girls, third.
Key returnees: Boys — Matt Servin, senior, distance; Gabe Nelson, senior, sprints; and Hayden Berard, senior, sprints. Girls — Alice Kredell, sophomore, distance; Mahoune Felix, junior, sprints; Amelia Novak, junior, jumps; Harper Danforth, junior, throws; Rieanna Murray, sophomore, sprints; and Madison Burnett, sophomore, sprints.
Key newcomers: Boys — Dan Knight, junior, distance; Jack Crum, senior, distance; Ethan Morris, junior, distance; Anders Johnson, junior, pole vault; Connor Simons, junior, throws. Girls — Estella Laird, sophomore, distance; Lydia Donahue, first year, distance; Audrey Neilson, first year, distance; Charlotte Crum, first year, distance; Zoe Zoller, senior, distance; Maddy Connery, senior, distance; Zoe Jenkins-Mui, sophomore, pole vault; and Kate Bostwick, junior, throws.
Outlook: A lot of new track and field athletes join varsity competition this spring, after both the boys and girls had top three finishes last season, with top runners Matt Servin and Alice Kredell. “The biggest goal that we have moving forward is to gel as a team and really try to be more well-rounded in all of the events instead of being strong in a few,” said co-coaches LaPlante and Coffey. Some new field athletes will look to add to the balanced team that CVU is looking for.
Opener: Tuesday, April 18, at CVU
