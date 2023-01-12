Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 47, BFA-St. Albans 30: Champlain Valley jumped out to a 25-13 lead at halftime and did not look back in a win over host BFA-St. Albans Monday, Jan. 9, in high school girls’ basketball.
Shelby Companion led all scorers with 13 points for the Redhawks. Elise Berger added 12 points for CVU, while Addi Hunter nearly had a double-double with seven points and nine rebounds.
With the win, CVU remains unbeaten at 6-0 on the season.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 5, Missisquoi 1: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team scored three times in the second period to pull away from Missisquoi on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Samara Tucker led the CougarHawks with two goals, while Tess Everett had a goal and two assists. Riley Erdman (two assists) and Karina Bushweller also scored, and Grace Ferguson stopped nine shots in goal.
CVU-MMU moved to 8-1.
The CougarHawks also won Jan. 4, beating Rutland 5-0.
Everett, Bushweller, Erdman, Sophie Brien and Alyssa Benson each had a goal for CVU-MMU, while Ella Gilbert tagged the shutout.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 5, Missisquoi 2: Nic Menard netted a hat trick and Champlain Valley got a win over Missisquoi on Saturday.
Travis Stroh and Zach Vincent each had a goal for the Redhawks (4-4-1), while Jameson Yandow, Devon Fay, Trevin Keefe and Jacob Whitcomb each had assists.
Jason Douglas made 24 saves in goal.
CVU took a loss Wednesday, falling to Rice 3-1 with Keefe scoring the lone goal.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 66, BFA-St. Albans 49: Champlain Valley rebounded from its first loss of the season with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Kyle Eaton led all scorers with 19 points for the Redhawks, who moved to 6-1 with the win. Tucker Tharpe added 12 points.
